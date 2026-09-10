Nigeria: Peller Plans 500,000 Tiktok Followers for Unborn Child

Popular Nigerian TikTok personality Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, has revealed an unusual plan for his future child: to build the baby a social media following before the child is even born.

Peller said that once his wife becomes pregnant, he intends to immediately create a TikTok account for the unborn baby, naming it "Incoming Peller Baby."

The content creator said his target would be to grow the account to 500,000 followers and load it with $5,000 worth of gifts before handing it over to the child after birth.

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"Once I get my wife pregnant, the next day, I'll open a new TikTok account for the baby with the name 'Incoming Peller Baby'. I'll take the account to 500,000 followers and send $5,000 gifts inside, so once the baby arrives, he/she will continue from where I stop," Peller said.

The comment, which has circulated widely online, has drawn attention to the increasingly unconventional ways social media personalities are approaching family, fame and digital identity.

For Peller, however, the idea appears to go beyond simply creating an account. It is about building what could become a digital inheritance for his future child, allowing the baby to arrive into a ready-made online community rather than starting from scratch.

The plan comes shortly after Peller's highly publicised marriage to fellow TikTok personality Jarvis. The couple, whose relationship and careers have largely unfolded in the public eye, have built substantial audiences through TikTok content and livestreams.

Peller has also previously spoken about the financial realities of building a career on social media, including how Jarvis supported him financially at a period when his own TikTok earnings were relatively low.

His latest revelation has therefore added another dimension to his approach to the platform: not only using TikTok to build his own career, but potentially laying the groundwork for the next generation.

While some may see the idea as a clever way of creating a digital legacy, others may question the idea of establishing a public identity for a child before the child is born.

The proposal also raises familiar questions about children growing up in an era where their digital footprints can be created by parents long before they are old enough to make decisions about their own online presence.

For now, though, there is no "Incoming Peller Baby" account to follow. The account, like the baby it is intended for, remains a plan for the future.

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But if Peller gets his way, his future child may not have to introduce themselves to the internet; the internet may already be waiting.