Nigeria: Diphtheria Deaths Rise to 27 As Suspected Cases Hit 303 in Plateau

The number of suspected diphtheria cases in Plateau State has risen to 303, with the reported death toll increasing to 27, according to the state epidemiologist.

Twenty-seven people have died from a suspected diphtheria outbreak in Plateau State, while suspected cases have increased to 303, a state health official has said.

The State Epidemiologist, Maren Damulak, disclosed the figures while speaking with journalists in Jos on Wednesday.

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He said most of the suspected cases were recorded in Jos North Local Government Area.

Mr Damulak said 99 per cent of the suspected cases were recorded in Jos North, with Rikkos community among the worst-affected areas.

"As of today, the cases have increased from 149 to 303. The death has also increased from 23 to 27. The high cases of the disease are in Jos North. Ninety-nine per cent of the cases are in Jos North," he said.

He attributed a significant proportion of the cases to people who had not received diphtheria vaccination and said children constituted a substantial number of those affected.

"Most of the people that were affected were those that did not take diphtheria vaccine. Apart from Jos North, we also have few cases from other LGAs. Children account for a significant proportion of those affected," he said.

Schools remain closed

The latest figures come days after the Plateau State Government ordered the temporary closure of all public and private primary and secondary schools across the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on September 5 that the government directed schools to close from Monday, September 7, following suspected diphtheria cases in Jos North, Jos South, Bassa and Wase local government areas.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joyce Ramnap, said the measure was intended to prevent further transmission and protect pupils, students and teaching and non-teaching staff.

Schools that had already resumed academic activities were also directed to close and remain shut until further notice.

The government asked school proprietors, administrators, teachers, parents and guardians to comply with the directive and ensure that pupils and students remained at home while health authorities strengthened surveillance and response efforts.

Response intensified

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The state government has also increased efforts to provide treatment and strengthen disease surveillance in affected communities.

Some patients are receiving treatment at the Jos University Teaching Hospital and Plateau State Specialist Hospital, where isolation facilities have been provided.

In Jos North, the local government council has deployed additional logistics, including motorcycles, to support contact tracing, field surveillance and community mobilisation.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang also directed the immediate mobilisation of drugs and other medical commodities to health facilities to support the response.

The Director-General of the Plateau State Drug and Medical Commodity Management Agency, Kim Bot, said government intervention was already ongoing at JUTH and PSSH and would be extended to other affected facilities.

Mr Bot said the state government responded after receiving reports of the outbreak and was working to ensure that affected health facilities received the necessary medical supplies.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Jos North Local Government, John Christopher, has urged residents to maintain personal and environmental hygiene to reduce the spread of the disease.

Mr Christopher made the call on Wednesday during an assessment of affected communities and a visit to suspected patients receiving treatment at the Primary Healthcare Clinic in Abba Na Shehu Ward.

The rising figures come amid continued efforts by health authorities to contain the outbreak, increase surveillance and encourage residents to seek prompt medical attention and vaccination.