Ghana: Ashanti Region Wins 2026 MTN Elite U-19 Championship

Ashanti Region has been crowned champions of the 2026 MTN Elite U-19 Championship after producing a sensational performance to defeat defending champions Eastern Region 4-3 in a pulsating final at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

The grand finale provided a fitting climax to an exciting 11-day championship, with the two finalists delivering an unforgettable seven-goal thriller that exceeded expectations and brought the tournament to a dramatic close.

In a contest characterised by attacking football, drama and relentless determination, Eastern Region fought back from behind on three occasions but ultimately fell short as Ashanti Region held their nerve to dethrone the defending champions and take the prestigious trophy to Kumasi.

When the referee brought proceedings to an end, Ashanti Region erupted in celebration after securing a memorable 4-3 victory and lifting the championship trophy.

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The triumph capped an impressive campaign for Ashanti Region, who displayed consistency, quality and resilience throughout the competition before producing when it mattered most in the grand finale.

Ashanti Region's Elvis Kwarteng was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the final following his influential display and crucial contribution to his side's victory.

The championship also recognised outstanding individual and team performances across the 11-day competition.

Central Region were named the Fair Play Team, while Ashanti Region's Raphael Amankwah was adjudged Best Coach of the Tournament after guiding his side to the championship title.

Ashanti Region's Kelvin Osei Owusu was named Goalkeeper of the Championship, while Dennis Adjei of Greater Accra Region emerged as the Top Scorer after finding the net six times.

Central Region's Desmond Korlettey was crowned Most Valuable Player of the Championship following a series of outstanding performances throughout the tournament.

The talented youngster won an impressive four MVP awards during the 11-day competition at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, highlighting his consistency, quality and immense potential.

Ashanti Region's triumph marks a memorable conclusion to the 2026 MTN Elite U-19 Championship, with the final providing a fitting showcase of the talent, competitiveness and promising future of Ghana's emerging football stars.