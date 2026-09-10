Ghana: GTF Appoints New Communication Officer

9 September 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) has appointed Mr Prince Ayim Brown as the Communication Officer of the federation.

He is expected to assume duty immediately, a statement signed by the Secretary General of the GTF, Mr Kankpenuba Peter Nuntaa Wisdom, said.

The appointment, according to the statement, was part of the new administration's efforts to strengthen the communication, media relations, public visibility and digital presence of the federation.

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Mr Prince Ayim Brown, the statement explained, would coordinate the Federation's official communication platforms, support publicity of GTF and Regional Association activities, liaise with the media, document programmes and competitions, and assist in ensuring timely and accurate dissemination of official information.

It, therefore urged all Regional Chairpersons and Secretaries to cooperate fully with the Communication Officer and provide him with relevant information, photographs, reports and updates on regional activities for appropriate publication and documentation.

It reminded that all official GTF communication platforms and social media handles remain the property of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation and shall be managed in accordance with the directives of the Federation.

Mr Brown is a graduate of the African University College of Communications and the Ghana Institute of Journalism with certificates in Communications Studies, Broadcast Journalism, News Reporting and Writing and many others.

He joins the GTF with his rich experience in sports reporting, having provided coverage for the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, 2026 African Athletics Championship, 2023 African Games and the 2018 WAFCON.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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