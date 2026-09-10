Ghana: 5 Arrested Over Weapons Trafficking

9 September 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Stephanie BIRIKORANG

The Ghana Police Service has arrested five suspects in connection with the trafficking of firearms.

The operation, conducted by the Office of the Special Assistant to the Inspector-General of Police between June and July 2026, resulted in the recovery of eight AK-47 assault rifles, one submachine gun and two foreign-manufactured pistols, among other items.

The Police said the arrests and recovery of the weapons formed part of a wider intelligence operation aimed at disrupting the supply of firearms to criminal gangs.

The Police Service assured the public that it would sustain intelligence-led operations against armed robbery and other violent crimes.

The Service also urged members of the public to continue providing information on suspected criminals and criminal activities to assist the Police in keeping communities safe.

The Police leadership said its resolve remained firm to pursue criminals regardless of where they fled or attempted to hide.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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