Ghana: Police Recover 11 Ak-47s in Crackdown On Robbery Gangs

The Ghana Police Service has recovered 11 AK-47 assault rifles, an SMG rifle, pistols and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in a crackdown on armed robbery gangs and illegal firearms dealers across the country.

The operations have also led to the arrest of suspects linked to robbery and murder cases in the Western, Northern, Ashanti and Savannah regions, including attacks on gold dealers, mining sites, communities and motorists.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, disclosed the recoveries at a press briefing in Accra on Monday while providing updates on major operational breakthroughs.

He said a major operation conducted between August and September 4, resulted in the arrest of five suspects believed to be part of a robbery gang operating across Wassa Akropong, Diaso, Dome, Abofour Camp and the Manso enclave.

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Three AK-47 rifles, five magazines, 357 rounds of ammunition and two vehicles were recovered.

According to the IGP, the suspects included Clinton Mawuli, 33; Richmond Mensah, alias Master Abey; Daniel Sarfo, alias Abedi; and Prince Duker.

Another suspect, Seidu Salifu, 40; who died during the operation was linked to robbery cases at Sakam near Offinso and was standing trial over the alleged robbery of gold bullion at Offinso Abofour.

In the Western Region, five suspects were arrested over the robbery and murder of gold buyer Seth Kobina, 40; at Agona Fie near Agona Nkwanta.

Mr Tetteh Yohuno added that the police recovered two locally manufactured pistols, five live BB cartridges, a metal bar and two cutlasses.

Three suspects; Yacouba Oumar, Abdul Alhassan Kudus and Abdul Rahman Haruna, alias Saaga were also arrested over robbery cases in Buipe, Tamale and Mion.

He said the gang allegedly operated with two AK-47 rifles and a pump-action gun along the Fumbisi-Yagaba road and was suspected of selling stolen motorbikes in Tamale and Savelugu.

The suspects were also linked to the robbery and murder of a mobile money vendor at Fofulso.

Police also arrested alleged gang leader Obotan and others over the August 18 robbery on the Enyiresi-Sekyere stretch of the Accra-Kumasi highway.

His mother, alleged weapons supplier Issaka Napson, Issaka Majeed and Majeed Huzeifa were arrested, alongside a 14-year-old alleged lookout.

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An ADLER pump-action gun, other firearms, ammunition, cutlasses, handcuffs, pepper spray and a tactical vest were recovered.

Separately, the IGP said five suspected illegal arms dealers were also arrested between June and July, leading to the recovery of eight AK-47 rifles, an SMG and two foreign pistols.

The suspects have been remanded by the Accra Circuit Court.

Mr Yohuno said other suspects on the run were being pursued and urged the public to provide information through Police emergency line 191.

He warned criminals: "No matter where you run, no matter where you hide, we will come for you."