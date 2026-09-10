Ghana: NRCC to Rally Stakeholders for Youth, Women Jobs

The Northern Regional Coordinating Council (NRCC) has pledged to mobilise key stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of the Ghana Women and Youth Em+ployment and Social Cohesion Programme (GWYESCO).

The Chief Director of the NRCC, Mr Sumaila Ewuntomah Abudu, said the council would work closely with the Social Investment Fund (SIF), Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) and other partners to ensure that the programme translated into meaningful economic opportunities for women and young people.

He said the success of GWYESCO would ultimately be measured by its impact on beneficiaries, particularly vulnerable communities, through job creation, entrepreneurship, skills development and access to finance.

Mr Abudu made the commitment in Tamale on Tuesday when the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the SIF, Mr Puo-ire Prosper, paid a courtesy call on the council to introduce the programme ahead of a stakeholder engagement scheduled for the region next week.

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Officials of the Northern Development Authority (NDA) were part of the SIF delegation.

Mr Abudu commended the SIF for introducing the initiative, saying it came at an opportune time when there was a need to expand economic opportunities for women and young people.

He said the programme had the potential to improve household livelihoods, reduce poverty and promote social cohesion and sustainable development if effectively implemented.

The Chief Director assured the SIF and its implementing partners of the NRCC's readiness to facilitate coordination and stakeholder participation to achieve the objectives of GWYESCO.

He, however, stressed the need for accountability, productivity and effective coordination throughout the implementation process.

Mr Abudu also called on stakeholders to take ownership of the programme and ensure that the resources and opportunities provided reached the intended beneficiaries and produced tangible results.

For his part, Mr Prosper said GWYESCO was a four-year Results-Based Financing (RBF) programme to be implemented from 2026 to 2029.

He said the programme was financed by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and would be implemented by the SIF under the Ministry of Finance.

According to him, GWYESCO was designed to address the socio-economic challenges confronting women and young people by creating opportunities for them to become economically empowered, resilient and self-reliant.

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He said the programme would focus on economic inclusion, job creation, entrepreneurship, access to finance, skills development and the promotion of social cohesion.

Mr Prosper said its success would depend largely on strong collaboration among stakeholders at the national, regional, district and community levels.

He therefore called for the active participation of the NRCC, MMDAs, traditional authorities, civil society organisations, development partners and other relevant stakeholders.

He said the stakeholder engagement would enable participants to gain a better understanding of the programme's objectives, implementation arrangements and expected outcomes, while identifying areas for stronger collaboration.

Mr Prosper said the forum would also provide an opportunity for stakeholders to deliberate on practical strategies to ensure that GWYESCO achieved its intended impact in the Northern Region.