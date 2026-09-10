Ghana: Education Ministry Warns Against Fake CSSPS Placement Slips

The Ministry of Education has warned students, parents and guardians against fake and digitally altered Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) placement slips being circulated on social media.

The Ministry, in a statement issued on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, described claims that it had changed students' original school placements as false and misleading.

According to the Ministry, preliminary checks have shown that some of the placement slips circulating online do not match records generated from the official CSSPS platform.

It explained that the barcodes and QR codes on some of the purported slips do not correspond with the placement information displayed on the documents.

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The Ministry noted that its system records and audit logs did not support claims that the placements had been changed.

It therefore concluded that the affected documents had been digitally manipulated or altered to create the impression that students' school placements had been changed.

The Ministry warned that such actions could undermine public confidence in the CSSPS placement process and create unnecessary confusion and anxiety among students, parents and guardians.

It has consequently referred the matter to the Cyber Security Authority and other relevant security agencies for investigation and appropriate action.

The Ministry urged the public not to share unverified placement slips or claims on social media.

It advised students, parents and guardians to rely only on placement information obtained through official CSSPS channels.

The Ministry assured the public that it remains committed to ensuring that the 2026 CSSPS placement exercise is conducted with transparency, fairness, integrity and accountability.

It urged anyone with legitimate concerns about placement to use the appropriate channels for their concerns to be investigated.