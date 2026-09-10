Sudan: TSC President Meets Quintet Delegation to Discuss Peace and Political Process in Sudan

Khartoum (SUNA) - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, on Wednesday received at his office in the Republican Palace a delegation of the five-member mechanism, comprising the United Nations, African Union, Arab League, Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD), and European Union.

The meeting discussed peace efforts and the political process in Sudan. President Al-Burhan welcomed the delegation and briefed its members on the overall developments in the country.

Speaking to the press on behalf of the delegation, Mohamed Ibn Chambas, Chairman of the African Union High-Level Panel on the Situation in Sudan, said the meeting was constructive, adding that the delegation's visit aims to link the efforts of the five-member mechanism outside Sudan with Sudanese initiatives inside the country.

"We firmly believe that our collective efforts will ultimately help advance a credible and inclusive political process leading to a transition toward a democratic government that reflects the aspirations of the Sudanese people," Ibn Chambas said.

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He noted that the five-member mechanism delegation had also met with the Prime Minister and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and would hold a series of consultations with active Sudanese civil and political forces inside the country.

The Chairman of the AU High-Level Panel affirmed the mechanism's firm conviction that there is no military solution to the war in Sudan, stressing that any sustainable political process must be accompanied by practical and tangible steps to protect civilians and end hostilities.

He also reaffirmed the five-member mechanism's full respect for Sudan's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, as well as its rejection of the establishment of any parallel structures.