Sudan: Kamil Idris Meets Quintet Mechanism Delegation to Discuss Sudanese-Sudanese Dialogue

9 September 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Prime Minister Kamil Idris on Wednesday discussed with a delegation of the five-member mechanism ways to support the Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue and efforts to achieve peace and stability, affirming the government's readiness to cooperate with the mechanism to ensure the success of the anticipated dialogue.

The delegation comprised Mohamed Ibn Chambas, head of the mechanism; Pekka Haavisto, the UN Secretary-General's Personal Envoy for Sudan; Anita Weber, the European Union Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa; Lawrence Korbandy, the IGAD Special Envoy for Sudan; and Ambassador Zaid Al-Sabban, Director of the Sudan and Horn of Africa Department at the Arab League.

The Prime Minister affirmed that the dialogue "belongs to the Sudanese people," stressing the government's commitment to implementing its outcomes. He also reviewed the steps taken to ensure the success of the dialogue process and addressed what he described as "false narratives" about the nature of the war in Sudan, emphasizing the importance of presenting an accurate picture of the crisis.

For their part, the head and members of the five-member mechanism affirmed their readiness to support the success of the Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue in pursuit of peace and stability, while reaffirming their support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty and their rejection of any parallel entities.

Read the original article on SNA.

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