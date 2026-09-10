Liberia: LPRC Deputy Md Warns Ruling Alliance

-Says Arrogance Could Derail Boakai's Agenda

- Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC) Deputy Managing Director for Operations Jacob Julius Smith has warned that "arrogance and self-indulgence" within the ruling political alliance could undermine President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's development agenda despite what he described as gains made by the administration.

Smith, in a statement, called for greater unity, discipline and collective responsibility among members of the alliance, cautioning that internal conduct could create setbacks for the President's broader governance objectives.

"Liberia has made substantial gains in transformative governance under JNB," Smith said, referring to President Boakai.

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"However, arrogance and self-indulgence within the Alliance could create setbacks for the President's ultimate goal," he warned.

Smith did not identify individuals or specify the incidents of arrogance and self-indulgence to which he was referring.

His comments come amid the Boakai administration's implementation of the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, which focuses on agriculture, roads, rule of law, education, sanitation and tourism.

Smith said sustaining the administration's reform agenda would require officials and political stakeholders to remain focused on service delivery, accountability and improving the welfare of Liberians.

His remarks also add to calls for cohesion among members and officials of the governing alliance as the administration seeks to implement its development priorities.

Smith urged members of the alliance to place the President's development agenda above individual interests and avoid conduct that could distract the government from delivering on its commitments.

He maintained that greater cooperation and adherence to good governance principles would be necessary to consolidate the gains he said the administration has made and advance its development programs.