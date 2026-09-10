Liberia: Nimba Dedicates Rebuilt Childhood Center

- Nimba County Superintendent Kou Meapeh Gono has dedicated a reconstructed Early Childhood Center in Sanniquellie after the facility was severely damaged by a storm.

The center was formally reopened at a ceremony attended by county officials, lawmakers, education authorities, community leaders, teachers, parents and residents.

The reconstruction provides children with a restored learning environment after storm damage left the facility in poor condition and disrupted its use.

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Nimba County Education Officer Francis Leagay said the damage had created serious challenges for students, teachers and parents, particularly because of the lack of a safe and functional learning space.

He commended the county administration for reconstructing the center and providing additional educational materials to support its operations.

According to Leagay, the county provided desks, chairs, uniforms, physical education suits, school bags, bowls, computers and other materials as part of the intervention.

Superintendent Gono thanked the Nimba County Legislative Caucus and County Council for supporting the project.

She said the county administration had initially planned to prioritize another community development project but redirected resources to the school because of the urgent need to restore a safe learning environment for the children.

Gono said the county also constructed an outdoor area where children can eat and play, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall.

She acknowledged, however, that additional work is needed as enrollment at the center continues to increase.

According to the Superintendent, the growing student population has created a need to expand the facility to accommodate more children.

"We still have a lot more to do, but this is just the beginning," Gono said, pledging continued investment in education and community development.

Nimba County Electoral District #2 Representative Nya Flomo Sr. also commended the county administration for directing public resources toward projects he said have a direct impact on communities.

Flomo said the reconstruction of the center supports efforts to strengthen foundational education and disclosed that plans are underway for additional modern early learning centers across Liberia, including one expected to benefit residents of District #2.

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He urged public officials to ensure that government resources are directed toward projects that provide tangible benefits to communities.