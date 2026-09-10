Liberia: Two Get 30 Years for Murder in Maryland

Court Rejects Motion for New Trial

- The Fourth Judicial Circuit Court in Maryland County has sentenced two men to 30 years each in prison for the murder of Josephine Sieh after rejecting a defense motion seeking to overturn their convictions and grant a new trial.

Circuit Court Judge George Wiles Jr. handed down the sentences Monday, September 7, following his decision to uphold the jury's guilty verdict against Dougbe Newton and Friday Newton.

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The two were among nine defendants prosecuted in connection with Sieh's death.

In seeking a new trial, defense lawyers argued that prosecutors failed to present sufficient evidence to establish the defendants' guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The defense challenged the medical and forensic evidence presented during the trial, contending that the cause of Sieh's death had been recorded as unknown by the coroner and forensic examiner.

Defense lawyers also argued that prosecutors presented no fingerprint or DNA evidence directly linking the defendants to the crime.

They further questioned testimony concerning an object described as "hard rubber," which was allegedly used to beat the victim.

The defense also presented what it described as newly discovered alibi evidence, claiming the defendants were not at the scene when the incident occurred and arguing that the evidence warranted a new trial.

Prosecutors opposed the motion, maintaining that the jury's verdict was supported by evidence and testimony presented during the trial.

The State relied heavily on eyewitness testimony, including that of a prosecution witness identified as Wisdom, who testified that he witnessed the beating and identified Dougbe and Friday Newton in open court as participants.

Prosecutors also maintained that statements made by the defendants to police and during court proceedings supported the State's case.

The prosecution challenged the defense's alibi argument, contending that it was raised too late because it had not been presented during the trial.

Both prosecution and defense lawyers cited provisions of Liberia's Criminal Procedure Law and Supreme Court precedents in support of their respective arguments.

After reviewing the arguments, Judge Wiles rejected the defense motion and upheld the jury's verdict.

In imposing sentence, the judge noted that murder carries a minimum prison term of 10 years and can result in life imprisonment under Liberian law.

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The court sentenced each defendant to 30 calendar years in prison, including five years of hard labor, effective September 7, 2026.

Judge Wiles said the sentences were intended in part to serve as a deterrent against acts that disregard the value of human life.

The court ordered its clerk to prepare permanent commitment orders for execution by the Sheriff.

Dougbe Newton and Friday Newton were ordered committed to the Harper Central Prison to serve their respective sentences.