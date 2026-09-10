Liberia: Up Warned - 'Put Your House in Order'

- Nimba County District #5 Representative Kortor Kwagrue has warned the ruling Unity Party to "put its house in order," accusing some government officials of becoming disconnected from ordinary Liberians and cautioning that the party risks repeating mistakes that contributed to the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) losing power in 2023.

Kwagrue, a member of the Movement for Reconstruction and Development (MDR), said the Unity Party-led administration must urgently reconnect with its grassroots supporters and improve its relationship with citizens ahead of the 2029 elections.

He made the remarks during a recent Facebook Live broadcast in which he compared the current administration's political approach with that of the former CDC government.

"Put your house in order," Kwagrue warned, arguing that while the CDC is now recognizing and attempting to correct mistakes that contributed to its 2023 defeat, the Unity Party appears to be making similar errors.

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The Nimba lawmaker particularly criticized some government ministers, accusing them of being inaccessible and failing to maintain close relationships with the communities they serve.

"Citizens in the Unity Party, they are damn mean," Kwagrue said.

He contrasted the conduct of some current officials with those who served under former President George Weah, arguing that CDC officials maintained stronger relationships with their political base.

According to Kwagrue, some of Weah's supporters remain fiercely loyal to him because they believe they personally benefited during his administration.

"Some citizens in Liberia, they will die for George Weah. Even if you cut their necks, they will not go because they benefited from George Weah personally," he said.

Kwagrue urged ministers and other senior government officials to become more accessible and visible in their communities.

"People living around you, they can't even know that you are a minister," he said, arguing that officials under the previous administration were more visible among ordinary citizens.

He also called on Unity Party officials to reconnect with grassroots politicians and organizers who mobilized support for the Boakai-Koung ticket during the 2023 presidential election.

"You need to call the same grassroots politicians that I remember in 2023 you were begging them to come together," Kwagrue said. "Go to them now before it gets too late."

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He warned that economic hardship and perceptions of political neglect could weaken support for the administration if citizens who helped bring it to power believe they have been abandoned.

"Hungry man is a man. No political reward in heaven," he declared.

Kwagrue also cautioned Unity Party officials against assuming that victory in the 2029 elections is guaranteed.

"You sit there with yourself; you want to win the 2029 election. Who told you it works like that?" he asked.

He said Liberians who endured long hours to vote for the Unity Party-backed ticket in 2023 expect tangible improvements in their lives and warned that their political loyalty should not be taken for granted.

"The people stood in the sun and voted for you. You are so mean," Kwagrue said.

His comments come as political activities gradually intensify ahead of the 2029 elections, with both governing and opposition politicians increasingly focusing attention on party organization, grassroots mobilization and voter support.