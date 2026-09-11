Sudan Quintet Holds Khartoum Talks On War and Political Process

Khartoum — Representatives of the African Union, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), European Union, Arab League and United Nations, known as the international quintet, held extensive consultations in Khartoum on Sudan's war, peace efforts and prospects for political dialogue.

The delegation met with Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) Commander and Sovereignty Council President Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, Prime Minister Kamel Idris, the Democratic Bloc Alliance and the Sudanese-Sudanese Dialogue Preparation Committee.

The Quintet includes Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, AU High Representative for Silencing the Guns, UN envoy to Sudan Pekka Haavisto, EU Special Representative for the Horn of Africa Annette Weber, IGAD Special Envoy for Sudan Lawrence Korbandy and Arab League Director for Sudan and the Horn of Africa Zaid Al-Sabban.

According to the statement of the quintet Visit to Khartoum issued by the Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Sudan today, the mission was conducted "in the spirit of listening to the stakeholders on the ground and bridging its engagements outside Sudan with Sudanese initiatives emerging inside the country."

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The statement said the Quintet believed "our collective efforts will eventually help to advance a credible and inclusive Sudanese led and Sudanese owned political track that delivers a transition towards a democratic, civilian led government that reflects the aspirations of the Sudanese people."

It added: "The Quintet strongly believe that there is no military solution to the conflict in Sudan."

The statement said "a durable political process must be accompanied by concrete steps to protect civilians and end hostilities."

It also said the Quintet "reaffirms its full respect for Sudan's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and rejects parallel governing structures."

'No military solution'

El Burhan received the delegation at the Presidential Palace on Tuesday, where they discussed peace efforts and Sudan's political process, according to a statement from the Sovereignty Council's media office.

Ibn Chambas described the meeting as "constructive" and said the visit aimed to link the Quintet's efforts outside Sudan with Sudanese initiatives inside the country.

"We firmly believe that all our collective efforts will ultimately contribute to advancing a credible and comprehensive political path, leading to a transition towards a democratic government that expresses the aspirations of the Sudanese people," he said.

Ibn Chambas said the Quintet remained convinced that there was no military solution to the war and stressed that any sustainable political process must be accompanied by practical steps to protect civilians and end hostilities.

He also reaffirmed the Quintet's respect for Sudan's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, and its rejection of parallel governing structures.

Idris backs Sudanese dialogue

Prime Minister Kamel Idris discussed ways to support the Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue and efforts to achieve peace and stability during his meeting with the delegation.

Idris described the dialogue as "the property of the Sudanese people" and said the government was ready to cooperate with the Quintet and implement the process's outcomes.

The Prime Minister's media office said Idris briefed the delegation on steps taken to support the dialogue and what he described as "wrong narratives" about the nature of the war, stressing the need for an accurate picture of the crisis.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese-Sudanese Dialogue Preparation Committee said its meeting with the Quintet produced understandings on supporting the dialogue process.

Mohamed El Munir, head of the committee's Special Office for Communication with States and Organisations, described the meeting as fruitful. He said discussions focused on the committee's work and the possibility of holding dialogue while the war continues.

El Munir said the committee believed dialogue could help stop the war and that political engagement should not necessarily wait for fighting to end. He pointed to international experiences in which dialogue and diplomatic contacts continued alongside armed conflicts.

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Minawi calls for Sudanese-led dialogue

Darfur Region Governor and Sudan Liberation Movement leader Minni Arko Minawi said any future national dialogue must be entirely Sudanese and address all national issues.

In a post on his official page on Wednesday, Minawi said the process should uphold Sudan's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity and remain free from external dictates, militia influence and foreign intervention.

He said his meeting with representatives of the Quintet also discussed the need to remove what he called militias and foreign forces from Sudan.

Minawi called for international and regional guarantees to ensure that dialogue outcomes are implemented according to clear timelines. He expressed hope that the efforts would support a political process leading to peace and stability while preserving Sudanese people's right to determine their future.