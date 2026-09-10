Sudan: Masalit Sultan - Dialogue Has Become an Urgent Necessity, and Inclusive Participation Is Essential

Khartoum, (SUNA) -- Sultan of Dar Masalit in West Darfur State Saad Bahr-Eddin affirmed that Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue has become an urgent necessity at the current stage, stressing the importance of ensuring the participation of all Sudanese without exclusion.

Speaking after taking part, as a member of a delegation of native administration leaders from across Sudan, in a meeting with the Committee for Preparing the Sudanese-Sudanese Dialogue, Bahr-Eddin said the meeting addressed the initiative, its approach and mechanisms, as well as a number of views and proposals that could help advance the dialogue and ensure the implementation of its outcomes.

He said the priority of the dialogue must be Sudan's security and the safety of its citizens, affirming that the native administration would support the dialogue process and do everything within its capacity to ensure its success and implement its outcomes.

Bahr-Eddin stressed that the participation of all Sudanese in the dialogue was essential to ensure that no segment of society is excluded or wronged, noting that dialogue represents an effective mechanism for addressing the Sudanese crisis and achieving a just peace.

He pointed out that a just peace must not mean overlooking the crimes and violations committed against the Sudanese people. He stressed that the outcomes of the dialogue must lead to a comprehensive process that safeguards citizens' rights and lays the foundation for the stability of the state.