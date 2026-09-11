Uganda: UPDF Denies Withdrawing Tooro Royal Guards

The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) has denied claims that it withdrew the Tooro Royal Guards from Karuziika Royal Palace and placed Queen Mother Best Kemigisa and other members of the royal family under house arrest.

The clarification comes a day after the Queen Mother accused authorities of restricting the movement of the royal family and replacing the traditional guards at the palace with a heavy military deployment.

In a statement issued on Friday, UPDF spokesperson Col Chris Magezi said the royal guards had not been withdrawn and dismissed claims that those at the palace were under lockdown.

"This is to clarify that the UPDF has NOT withdrawn the Tooro Royal Guards from the palace as alleged. Certainly, it is also not true that the residents of the Royal Palace are under lockdown or house arrest as suggested," Magezi said.

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The UPDF said its presence around the palace was instead increased because of the large number of people gathered for the burial of King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV and wider security concerns, including threats linked to the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

"In essence, the UPDF is not privy to or involved in the succession processes currently ongoing in the Tooro Kingdom," Magezi said.

"Nonetheless, on account of the magnitude of the ongoing event, the big number of people gathered, and proximity to security threats emanating from eastern DRC, the UPDF leadership decided to reinforce the Royal Guards with additional security for the palace and the surrounding areas."

According to the army, movements around the palace are being monitored, with additional checks introduced as part of the security arrangements.

"Movements are being closely monitored, with access control measures such as thorough search and checks introduced to ensure everyone's safety," Magezi said.

The clarification comes as Tooro prepares to lay King Oyo to rest on Saturday, 12 September, following his death in the United States last month.

The late king's burial preparations have unfolded alongside disagreement over who should succeed him. A section of the Babiito royal clan recently announced Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma as the new king, but the royal family rejected the declaration.

Queen Mother Kemigisa and Princess Ruth Komuntale have maintained that the late King Oyo left a written will naming his young son as his successor, with details expected to be addressed after the burial.

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The succession disagreement has added tension around the royal palace at a time when Fort Portal is receiving mourners and dignitaries ahead of the burial.

The UPDF said its Commander Land Forces, Lt General Kayanja Muhanga, also visited the palace to pay his last respects to King Oyo and inspect works being undertaken by the UPDF Engineering Brigade at the Royal Tombs and along roads leading to the burial site.

Magezi said the army leadership was satisfied with the progress of the works and was confident they would be completed in time for the official burial.

"The CLF is satisfied that the UPDF Engineering Brigade has made excellent progress in executing the assigned works, he is confident they will be ready for the official burial of the King," he said.

The army also extended its condolences to the royal family and the people of Tooro following the death of the monarch.

"The UPDF, working with other security forces, remains available to extend all the required support to guarantee security, calm, and the safety of mourners during this period of grief," Magezi said.