Rwanda: Uganda - Tooro Kingdom Elders Pick Media Personality As Next Monarch Amid Disputes

Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma has been elected as the next King of the Tooro Kingdom, days after the death of Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

The announcement was made by Babiito clan leaders at Karuziika Palace in Fort Portal on Wednesday evening, September 9. However, some in the royal family rejected Kijanangoma's election to the throne.

Kijanangoma is a news anchor and editor at Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC TV). He also worked at the former ORINFOR, now Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA).

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ALSO READ: Who was King Oyo, the late monarch of Uganda's Tooro Kingdom

Monsignor Isiah Mayombo read the announcement on behalf of the Babiito clan in the presence of clan members and the 21-member succession committee tasked with identifying a successor to King Oyo.

According to Mayombo, Kijanangoma was elected by the General Meeting of the Ababiito clan to succeed King Oyo.

A resolution signed by 19 members of the succession committee said the members had conducted consultations and due diligence before settling on Kijanangoma.

The resolution said the authority to elect the King of Tooro lies with the Ababiito clan and that the committee had acted under the leadership of Omujwera Musuuga, the head of the Ababiito clan.

The committee resolved that Kijanangoma, the son of the late Prince Christopher Paul Kijanangoma and grandson of the late Omukama Sir George David Rukidi Kamurasi III, be enthroned as the new Omukama of Tooro.

Kijanangoma becomes the kingdom's 14th Omukama. He is a first cousin of the late King Oyo.

His father, Prince Christopher Paul Kijanangoma, was a son of Omukama Sir George David Rukidi Kamurasi III, who ruled Tooro from 1929 to 1965.

Royal family objects to Babiito announcement

Following the announcement of Kijanangoma as the new King of Tooro Kingdom, some members of the royal family dismissed the information as "inaccurate."

Princess Ruth, King Oyo's sister, rejected the selection of Kijanangoma, saying her late brother left behind an heir.

Speaking to the media shortly after the new king was announced, Komuntale said she had attended an earlier meeting with members of the Babiito clan, where it was agreed that they would hold a follow-up meeting on September 10 to discuss the succession.

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She said no one at the meeting had mentioned who would succeed her late brother, and the announcement came as a "surprise."

"The same people who were in the meeting didn't give us an alert. They met behind our backs afterwards and agreed on the king. It is very unfortunate that they are trying to bring turmoil and division instead of letting us grieve," she said.

"I am refuting information that is inaccurate. My brother left an heir. Tomorrow, we were to streamline everything. We might strategise and meet with our legal counsel. People of Tooro, be at peace. My brother was a very humble man; he led in peace and harmony. We shall not let anyone come and steal what he worked for," Komuntale said.

King Oyo died on August 27 at the age 34 after falling ill. He will be buried on Saturday, September 12, at the Karambi Royal Tombs.