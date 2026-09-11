Liberia: Boakai, Media Deepen Partnership

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai will sit down with the Liberian media community Saturday for the second Annual Presidential Media Dinner, carrying forward an initiative championed by the late Ambassador Sylvester M. Grigsby: that the government and the press can build a constructive professional relationship without requiring either side to surrender its independence.

The September 12 gathering follows the inaugural Presidential Media Dinner held on April 10, 2025, at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex, where Boakai brought together journalists, media executives, government communicators and officials in what his administration described as an informal setting for strengthening government-media relations.

But Saturday's event will carry particular significance. Grigsby, then Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and one of the principal forces behind the inaugural dinner, will not be there.

According to remarks prepared ahead of the second dinner, Grigsby continued to provide strategic direction and mobilize resources for the first event despite being ill at the time.

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"Despite Ambassador Grigsby's illness when the First Presidential Media Dinner was held on April 10, 2025, he still provided strategic directions and spearheaded resource mobilization to ensure the dinner's successful hosting," the statement says.

Grigsby's involvement was fitting for a senior government official whose professional history also extended into the Liberian media.

Before becoming one of the country's veteran diplomats and statesmen, Grigsby had experience in media management. The government statement recalls his association with the Suntimes newspaper, which faced repression during the politically turbulent 1980s while pursuing press freedom.

His role in creating the Presidential Media Dinner therefore went beyond organizing another government function. It represented an attempt to build a space in which two institutions that frequently encounter each other across microphones, press conferences and newspaper headlines could also engage outside those formal settings.

"The purpose of this dinner, like any of such around the world, is fostering partnership between the Government and the Liberian media because this dinner creates a relaxed environment where people can build relationships beyond formal meetings and official discussions," the government statement says.

The dinner, according to organizers, is intended to "encourage collaboration between the government and the media," promote understanding of each other's priorities, reduce misunderstanding and create networking opportunities.

That language inevitably raises a delicate question: What should "partnership" mean between a government and an independent press whose fundamental responsibility includes scrutinizing that government?

The inaugural dinner provided at least part of the answer.

Speaking at the event last year, President Boakai publicly committed his administration to protecting press freedom and rejected the idea that criticism should be treated as hostility toward the government.

"Criticism is not a threat to democracy; it is its essence," Boakai said, declaring that Liberia would have "no press suppression" under his leadership.

The media community, for its part, did not treat its invitation to dine with the President as an obligation to remain silent about problems confronting journalism.

Press Union of Liberia President Julius Kanubah used the occasion to raise concerns about the sustainability of Liberian media institutions, government debts to media houses, poor compensation for journalists, political interference with community radio stations and the future of the Liberia Broadcasting System.

That exchange offered perhaps the clearest measure of the first dinner's success: the government opened a room for dialogue, and the media used that room not merely for social interaction, but to speak candidly about issues affecting the profession.

Saturday's second edition now provides an opportunity to deepen that relationship.

It also brings together different components of Liberia's media landscape whose institutional roles are not necessarily the same.

Independent newspapers, radio stations, television outlets and digital platforms must retain the professional distance necessary to investigate the government, question public officials and hold power accountable. Government-owned media, while publicly funded, also carry an obligation to provide citizens with credible information and serve the broader public interest.

Government communicators, meanwhile, have the responsibility to explain policy, provide timely access to public information and facilitate rather than obstruct the work of journalists.

Those distinctions need not make government and media enemies.

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Indeed, Grigsby's vision appears to have rested on precisely the opposite proposition: that disagreement and professional independence do not preclude mutual respect, access and dialogue.

The government says building relations with the media remains "sacrosanct and paramount," while crediting the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, the Ministry of Information, the Presidential Press Secretary and the Liberia Broadcasting System for sustaining the dinner following Grigsby's death.

For Boakai, Saturday's gathering therefore represents more than the second installment of a social event. It is an opportunity to demonstrate that the government-media relationship can mature into one in which access does not demand loyalty, criticism does not automatically produce hostility, and professional engagement does not compromise independence.

And for Liberia's media, the challenge is equally important: to engage the government without becoming beholden to it.

If that balance can be maintained, the Presidential Media Dinner may become one of Grigsby's quieter but enduring contributions to Liberia's democratic culture -- a table around which the government and the press can meet, even when they do not agree.