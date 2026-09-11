Nigeria: How Kano Social Media Influencer Was Killed Days After Reporting Threat to His Life

Before he was killed, Ibrahim Khalil posted a video alleging a threat to his life and appealing to the Kano State Government and the police for protection.

Days before he was killed, Ibrahim Khalil posted a video alleging a threat to his life and appealing to the Kano State Government and the police for protection.

Mr Khalil, popularly known as Danshagamu, was killed at his residence in Gaida Quarters, within the Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano State.

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According to the police, some hoodlums forcibly entered his home at 11:30 p.m. on Monday, and fatally assaulted him with sharp objects.

A press statement by the police command's spokesperson, Abdullahi Kiyawa, revealed that officers from the Kumbotso division responded to a distress call from the commander of the Gaida Quarters Vigilante Group.

"Upon arriving at the scene, police officers rushed the severely injured victim to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano for emergency medical care, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by the attending physician," the police stated.

Following his death, a video surfaced online showing Mr Khalil pleading for help after fearing for his life.

In the video, he accused his neighbours of conspiring against him and threatening his safety.

He explained that the dispute began when some local children asked him for sadaka (alms).

After he told them he had nothing to give, one of the children--whom he identified as a three-year-old--began taunting him, while another pelted his parlour with stones, damaging his television set.

Mr Khalil alleged that parents and community leaders failed to intervene despite his formal complaints, prompting him to publicly seek assistance from Governor Abba Yusuf, the police, and the Emir of Kano.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, his sister, Halima, revealed that he had stopped sleeping at his residence due to continuous safety concerns.

"He stayed with a friend and avoided anywhere he sensed danger," she said.

She also recalled a previous incident where individuals allegedly attempted to lure him out of his house under the pretence of distributing government palliatives.

According to her, the individuals claimed to be acting on behalf of the federal government but aroused his suspicion when they instructed him to go to an isolated location to retrieve an access code.

Ms Halima added that concerns grew when a friend found his doors locked, eventually prompting family members to alert the authorities.

His nephew, Muhammad Kabiru, stated that family members later entered the house alongside police officers, where they discovered his body.

Mr Khalil, 57, a father of six, worked in the commercial department of Pyramid FM, an affiliate of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) in Kano.

Amnesty International demands investigation

Amnesty International condemned the killing of Mr Khalil, calling on Nigeria to investigate the incident and ensure that those suspected of responsibility are brought to justice.

In a democracy, outspoken persons or critics are accommodated and listened to, not killed, the group posted in a statement on Facebook.

"We are seriously concerned that the Nigerian Government is doing very little to prevent widespread killings, threats, intimidation, and other serious human rights violations -- within and outside the context of upcoming elections.

"As the elections approach, we continue to receive disturbing reports of politically related threats to life and intimidation", Amnesty International stated.

Kano governor directs security to arrest killers

Governor Yusuf condemned the gruesome killing and directed security agencies to immediately fish out those responsible for the crime.

The governor's directive was contained in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sunusi Bature.

"The governor described the killing as shocking and unacceptable, expressing concern over the circumstances surrounding the incident and calling for a thorough investigation to ensure that all those involved are brought to justice.

"Governor Yusuf extended his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and associates of the deceased, praying to Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest.

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"He urged the people of Kano State to remain calm and avoid taking the law into their own hands, assuring them that the government would continue to work with security agencies to protect lives and property across the state.

"The governor further directed the relevant security agencies, particularly the Kano State Commands of the DSS and Nigeria Police, to intensify efforts to identify, arrest and prosecute the perpetrators, stressing that no individual or group would be allowed to take the law into their own hands", the governor's statement read.

Arrest

The Kano State Police Command has arrested two suspects in connection with Mr Khalil's killing.

"The suspects are currently in custody undergoing interrogation," Mr Kiyawa stated, adding that forensic analysis and statement-taking are underway to uncover the full facts and motive behind the home invasion.

Mr Kiyawa said the police have also intensified search efforts to track down the remaining accomplices tied to the incident.

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