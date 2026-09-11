Nigeria: Police Investigate Deaths of Three Siblings, 27 Others in Ondo

While the three siblings died near a river in Akure, 27 people died in Odigbo LGA from suspected poisoning.

The Ondo State Police Command says it has commenced an investigation into the deaths of 27 people in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The command disclosed this in a statement by its spokesperson, Jimoh Abayomi, on Wednesday in Akure, the state capital.

The victims, residents of Araromi-Obu, Odigbo and Orita New Town, died under circumstances suspected to be connected with poisoning.

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Mr Abayomi said the police, in collaboration with the Ondo State Government and relevant health authorities, have commenced a comprehensive investigation into the incidents with a view to determining the actual cause of the reported deaths.

"Police personnel, including Police Medical Services, are working closely with officials of the Ondo State Ministry of Health and the Odigbo Local Government health authorities in the collection of relevant information and evidence, while medical and toxicological examinations are being conducted to ascertain the substance, if any, responsible for the fatalities," he said.

He cautioned members of the public against spreading unverified information on the matter, assuring that the actual number of casualties and the real cause of their deaths would be established through the ongoing investigation.

The police also advised residents of the affected communities to remain calm and cooperate with the authorities by providing useful information that may assist the investigation.

"At this stage, the Command wishes to caution members of the public against spreading unverified information or attributing the deaths to any particular substance, as the investigation and laboratory analyses are still ongoing. The actual number of casualties and the precise cause of the deaths will be established through the ongoing investigation."

"Members of the public are also urged to refrain from consuming unregulated or suspicious alcoholic and herbal preparations pending the outcome of the investigation," Mr Abayomi added.

"The Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, CP Felix Ohagwu, psc, mnips, mspsp, has assured members of the public that the Command is committed to unraveling the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incidents and will take appropriate action against anyone found culpable."

The command also shed light on the recent deaths of three siblings within the precincts of the Owena Barracks in Akure, the state capital.

The victims were identified as 11-year-old twins Joshua and Jacob Jonah, and their five-year-old sister, Blessing Jonah.

They reportedly accompanied their father, Samuel Jonah, to the farm on Friday, 4 September, but their lifeless bodies were found in the water the next day.

Mr Abayomi said the children left their father on the farm to return home but only discovered that they were missing after he arrived home.

A search operation was subsequently launched, leading to the discovery of the bodies of the three children on Saturday, 5 September, near the bank of a small river on the farm.

"The Command is diligently documenting all available facts and circumstances surrounding the unfortunate occurrence, with a view to establishing the exact circumstances leading to the children's deaths," he said.

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The police spokesperson also urged parents and guardians to exercise greater vigilance over children, particularly when they are near rivers, streams, ponds and other bodies of water.

Ondo Govt speaks

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Banji Ajaka, confirmed the deaths of 27 people in Odigbo and said the incident would be thoroughly investigated to establish the actual cause of the deaths.

The commissioner, however, did not disclose the specific substance suspected to have caused the fatalities, stressing that medical and health officials were expected to conduct further assessments in the affected communities.

Mr Ajaka said the government was taking the matter seriously and would provide more details after the ongoing investigation had established the circumstances surrounding the incident.