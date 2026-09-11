Liberia Experiencing Rising Trafficking and Scam Cases

MONROVIA-The Liberia is experiencing growing trafficking and scam cases, according to the Anti-Trafficking and Scam Victim Support Initiative (LATSIVSI). The organization recently highlighted growing concerns over human trafficking, transnational scam operations, and fraudulent recruitment activities affecting Liberians and other nationals across the region.

LATSIVSI's Executive Director of the organization, Mr. Zokerseh B. Saye said stronger national and international collaboration is urgently needed to combat trafficking and scam-related activities.

Saye explained that the organization's work is centered around four major pillars, including prevention, protection, prosecution and justice, and partnership.

He said prevention remains a critical component of the fight against human trafficking and scam-related activities, with efforts focused on stopping trafficking before individuals become victims.

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Saye explained that the protection component seeks to safeguard victims, restore their dignity, and ensure that individuals affected by trafficking receive safety, support, and respect.

On prosecution and justice, he said perpetrators must be held accountable through the justice system, while victims must be protected throughout the legal process.

He also emphasized the importance of partnerships, noting that the fight against trafficking and scams cannot be handled by one institution alone.

According to information presented by Executive Director Saye, LATSIVSI has been working with government institutions, national organizations, development partners, and other stakeholders to strengthen collaboration in combating trafficking and scam-related activities.

He disclosed that the organization recently supported the rescue of a Nigerian national who was reportedly trafficked in Liberia. The organization, he said, contacted the Nigerian Embassy and worked with relevant authorities while the case remained under investigation.

Saye further disclosed that the organization supported the rescue and return of two Liberian nationals from Sierra Leone who were allegedly involved in trafficking and scam-related activities.

According to him, ten suspects were also turned over to the Liberia National Police for further investigation and possible prosecution.

He said the organization has continued to raise public awareness about human trafficking, including a case in July involving 57 alleged victims, which he described as one of the largest human trafficking cases reported in Liberia.

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Saye said the case was facilitated in collaboration with government authorities and resulted in the prosecution of individuals linked to the alleged trafficking operation.

He further disclosed that persons involved in the case were sentenced to 50 years in prison, describing the outcome as an important deterrent in the fight against human trafficking.

The Executive Director said Liberians continue to be targeted through fraudulent job offers, scholarship opportunities, travel arrangements, and sports opportunities.

He warned that some victims have reportedly been trafficked to countries including Nigeria, Cambodia, The Gambia, Ghana, and Guinea.

Saye said LATSIVSI recently communicated with the Nigerian Immigration Service in Abuja concerning Liberians who were reportedly trafficked.

According to him, following intervention by Nigerian immigration authorities, some individuals were arrested, while one person remains in the custody of Nigerian immigration authorities.

He called on the Liberian Government to work toward having such individuals returned to Liberia, where they could face prosecution in accordance with Liberian law, where appropriate.

On scam-related cases, Saye disclosed that the organization has recorded more than 52 alleged victims, including Liberians in Nigeria and other locations.

He appealed to the Government of Liberia to intervene and assist with efforts to bring affected victims back home.

Despite limited resources, Saye said LATSIVSI continues to provide victim support, case management, community awareness, and assistance with cross-border rescue operations.