Nigeria: Ado-Ekiti PDP Stakeholders Reaffirm Loyalty to Oluyede, Anifowose

Peoples Democratic Party leaders and stakeholders in Ado-Ekiti Local Government Area of Ekiti State have reaffirmed their loyalty to the party's 2026 governorship candidate, Dr Wole Oluyede, and Hon. Sunshine Anifowose.

The position was reached at a meeting attended by more than 1,000 PDP members and stakeholders drawn from all 13 wards of Ado-Ekiti Local Government.

The meeting reviewed the party's performance during the June 20 governorship election and the activities of key stakeholders before, during and after the poll. It was coordinated and moderated by Anifowose, a former Personal Assistant to former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose.

Speaking after the meeting, Anifowose said participants stressed the need for greater accountability and transparency among those who played key roles during the campaign.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said the stakeholders called for clearer explanations regarding campaign resources and responsibilities, adding that the discussion was aimed at strengthening internal discipline rather than targeting any individual.

"If there is any disagreement or misunderstanding among political actors, the best approach is to place the facts on the table," Anifowose said.

He added that those who occupied sensitive positions in the campaign should be prepared to account for their roles and the results delivered in their areas.

The meeting also discussed the need for a culture of accountability, loyalty and collective responsibility within the party. Anifowose said political leadership should not be treated as a personal entitlement, and that the party could not afford prolonged internal divisions without open discussion of responsibilities.

Beyond those issues, the stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to Oluyede. Anifowose said the turnout from all 13 wards showed that Oluyede continued to enjoy substantial grassroots support within the local government despite the outcome of the June 20 election.

He said members remained committed to strengthening the party's structure at the grassroots and ensuring that genuine party members were not discouraged by the result of one contest.

The meeting also expressed support for Anifowose, with participants describing his efforts at maintaining contact with the grassroots as important to the rebuilding of the party.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Stakeholders further declared their readiness to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming presidential election, saying the decision was informed by the need to advance the interests of Ekiti State and keep the state strategically connected to the Federal Government.

Anifowose said supporting Tinubu should not automatically be interpreted as abandoning the PDP, arguing that political engagement could be driven by the interests of the people and the state.

"Our people are looking at the bigger picture. Ekiti must not be isolated politically. We must be able to engage with the Federal Government and ensure that our people benefit from national opportunities," he said.

"Our commitment is to the development of Ekiti and the welfare of our people. That is why our people are prepared to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu."

Anifowose said the meeting was also intended to strengthen unity among PDP members in Ado-Ekiti and provide a platform for stakeholders to discuss developments affecting the party and its future.

He urged party members to remain calm, united and focused, saying the future of the PDP in Ado-Ekiti would depend on the ability of members to demand accountability while remaining committed to the collective interest.

The stakeholders reaffirmed their loyalty to Oluyede and Anifowose and called for greater transparency in the handling of campaign responsibilities during the 2026 election cycle.