Liberia: Cllr. Betty Lamin-Blamo Takes Helm At Justice

The new Acting Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Cllr. Betty Lamin-Blamo, has assumed office at one of the most consequential moments for the country's justice system in recent years, inheriting a ministry under intense public scrutiny, a sprawling narcotics investigation and growing demands for both accountability and due process.

Her assumption of office, which took place at a ceremony in Monrovia on Thursday, September 10, comes just days after President Joseph Nyuma Boakai replaced Justice Minister, N. Oswald Tweh, and Solicitor General Augustine Fayiah, appointing Lamin-Blamo and Abrahim Boimah Sillah Sr. respectively. The Executive Mansion said the changes were part of the President's effort to strengthen government institutions and improve public-service delivery, but did not publicly give a specific reason for the leadership changes.

The Ministry of Justice is currently at the center of the government's response to an unprecedented narcotics crisis, including a roughly US$317 million cocaine seizure in July and an earlier US$19.3 million cocaine seizure at Roberts International Airport. Government investigators have described the wider investigation as exposing an organized, sophisticated and well-funded narcotics network that may have operated in Liberia for more than six years.

Against that backdrop, Lamin-Blamo's first substantive message was neither simply a promise of tougher enforcement nor a political declaration. It was a pledge to combine firm prosecution with impartiality, institutional discipline and constitutional restraint.

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Lamin-Blamo is returning to familiar ground at the Ministry. She is not a newcomer to the justice and prosecutorial system.

She previously served as Solicitor General under President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, having been appointed to the position in 2014. Supreme Court records show her representing the government in litigation, while contemporary Ministry of Foreign Affairs reporting shows that she placed emphasis on reviewing prosecutors' performance, identifying weaknesses and strengthening prosecutorial capacity through regular training.

The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission also records that she recruited prosecutors who later became part of the country's financial-crimes and anti-corruption prosecution system.

Her reported academic background includes legal education at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law at the University of Liberia and an LL.M. from Columbia University School of Law.

Her return, therefore, represents less a fresh entry into government than a return of an experienced prosecutor to an institution she already understands.

That experience is particularly relevant now.

The Core Message: Evidence, Not Politics

Perhaps the most consequential part of her assumption-of-office statement was her direct acknowledgment of public concern that prosecutorial power can be used selectively.

She did not dismiss the criticism. Instead, she made it the starting point for her pledge.

"This Ministry has one client, the Government and the people of Liberia; not any interest, however powerful; and not any constituency, however loud."

She then offered an unusually explicit standard for prosecutorial decision-making:

"A case will be brought in this Republic because the evidence supports it and for no other reason."

And equally important, "A case will not be brought, however loud the demand and however unpopular the person, where the evidence does not support it."

Her declaration that she would not "prosecute adversaries with zeal and friends with reluctance" speaks directly to one of the enduring challenges facing the justice system--public confidence that prosecution is driven by law rather than political power.

This principle will be particularly important as the Ministry handles cases involving politically exposed persons, senior officials, corporate interests and individuals with significant public influence.

Lamin-Blamo's proposed standard is therefore both politically sensitive and legally significant: the strength of the evidence, not the identity of the accused, should determine the state's response.

No issue will test that principle more severely than Liberia's escalating drug crisis.

The July seizure of nearly four metric tons of cocaine in Duazon, estimated at about US$317 million, was followed by prosecutions and investigations involving Liberian and foreign nationals. The earlier RIA seizure involved 237.6 kilograms valued at more than US$19 million. The two seizures have exposed concerns about Liberia's vulnerability to transnational trafficking networks and the possible involvement or compromise of state officials.

The investigation has already reached the upper levels of the security and justice establishment. Government disclosures have referred to officials being suspended, dismissed or investigated, while prosecutors have pursued cases involving alleged trafficking, facilitation and obstruction.

In August, President Boakai ordered an immediate investigation into allegations surrounding the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, directing the Justice Ministry to conduct a comprehensive and impartial investigation and emphasizing that the fight against drugs and corruption must be guided by facts.

Lamin-Blamo now inherits that unfinished assignment, and her response was uncompromising, "Illicit drug trafficking is destroying a generation of young Liberians before our very own eyes."

She promised to pursue not only the people who physically move drugs, but the wider infrastructure behind trafficking, "We pledge to pursue the importers, traders, financiers, and the protectors with the seriousness this threat demands, and we will not settle for anything less than dismantling the cartel."

That language reveals an important shift in emphasis.

The new minister is not presenting the drug fight merely as an arrest-and-seizure operation. She is talking about dismantling a network--identifying financiers, organizers, facilitators and insiders and taking cases through the courts.

That is a substantially more difficult undertaking.

Lamin-Blamo also identified what could become one of the most important performance standards of her tenure. She said tougher measures should not be judged by the number of arrests alone, but by "convictions that survive appeal; by cases built properly, charged properly, and proved properly."

A high-profile arrest can generate headlines. A conviction that survives appellate review requires something much more demanding: legally obtained evidence, sound investigation, chain-of-custody integrity, competent prosecution, credible witnesses, proper charging and adherence to constitutional safeguards.

Recent drug prosecutions have demonstrated the difficulty.

The US$317 million case in Margibi previously faced allegations of jury interference, leading to the discharge of an earlier jury and the selection of a new sequestered panel.

The case involving former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor has also placed the prosecutorial system under intense national and international scrutiny. Howard-Taylor faces allegations including drug trafficking and money laundering, which she denies. Her defense recently withdrew a request for a preliminary examination, clearing the way for the next phase of proceedings.

For Lamin-Blamo, these cases create a narrow path.

The state must demonstrate that it can aggressively pursue serious narcotics allegations without compromising the procedural safeguards that make a conviction legally durable.

Perhaps surprisingly, the new Justice Minister devoted significant attention to civil liberties in the same statement in which she promised an aggressive war against drug trafficking.

She rejected the idea that Liberia must choose between security and constitutional rights.

"We do not accept the premise, and neither does our Constitution."

She pledged to insist on lawful searches, proper warrants, timely charges, access to counsel, freely given statements and humane conditions for detainees--including people awaiting trial who remain presumed innocent.

That position could become particularly important as public pressure intensifies around narcotics cases.

The temptation in a major drug crisis is to measure effectiveness by arrests, seizures and lengthy detention.

Lamin-Blamo is proposing a different formula--strong enforcement within the law.

That may prove to be one of the defining differences between a successful prosecution strategy and one vulnerable to collapse on appeal.

Beyond the drug cases, Lamin-Blamo inherits institutional problems.

Her statement acknowledged criticism of the Ministry and its agencies, but urged employees to distinguish between criticism that identifies genuine institutional weaknesses and criticism that unfairly targets the entire system for the conduct of individuals.

She promised greater accessibility to prosecutors, county attorneys, police, immigration, corrections and the LDEA.

More importantly, she offered institutional protection to officers who act lawfully:

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"You will have our support -- fully, publicly, and without hesitation, including on the days when doing the right thing is inconvenient."

But she paired that assurance with a warning against corruption and abuse of office.

"Whoever uses this Ministry for private gain, or trades the interest of the State for personal favor, will be dealt with in accordance with the full force of the law."

This creates a two-sided accountability model--protect honest officers; punish compromised ones.

President Boakai's decision to bring Lamin-Blamo back to the Justice Ministry therefore carries several possible interpretations.

But politically and institutionally, the appointment comes at a highly sensitive moment.

The leadership change occurred while the country is confronting its largest-ever narcotics investigations, intense scrutiny of the prosecution of a former vice president, allegations involving security personnel and growing public debate over whether the drug cases are being handled impartially.

Some political actors have already questioned the timing of the changes, including allegations about the circumstances surrounding Tweh's removal. Those claims have not been substantiated by the government and should therefore be treated as political allegations rather than established explanations for the reshuffle.

What can be established is that Boakai has placed an experienced former Solicitor General back at the center of the government's legal machinery at precisely the moment when the credibility of that machinery is under exceptional pressure.

Perhaps the most revealing part of Lamin-Blamo's statement came at its conclusion.

She did not ask Liberians to trust her simply because she has been appointed.

Instead, she said, "Public confidence is not won by speeches. It is built by a thousand ordinary decisions made correctly when nobody is watching, and lost by one made corruptly in the light."

And then, "Judge this Ministry by its records. That is the only measure we intend to accept."

That is a formidable standard.