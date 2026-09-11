Liberia: 'Media Must Drive Fiscal Decentralization'

As the government advances its fiscal decentralization agenda, Information Minister Jerolinmek M. Piah and Press Union of Liberia (PUL) President Julius Kanubah have placed the media at the center of efforts to make the policy understandable, participatory and accountable to citizens across the country.

Piah and Kanubah stressed that stronger community journalism is essential to driving fiscal decentralization.

The two media and government officials, speaking separately at the opening of a four-day capacity-building workshop for journalists in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, converged on a central message--that fiscal decentralization cannot succeed as a technical government program alone; citizens must understand, monitor and participate in it, and the media is critical to making that possible.

The training, organized by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government, brings together 26 journalists and media practitioners from the 15 counties. It is designed to strengthen reporting skills in budget literacy, public finance, data storytelling and accountability journalism.

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For Minister Piah, the media's responsibility goes beyond reporting government announcements. It must serve as the link between decisions made by policymakers and the citizens who ultimately experience their consequences.

"The media serves as the critical bridge between policy formulation and public ownership in implementing Liberia's National Policy on Decentralization and Local Governance," Piah said in remarks delivered on his behalf by Deputy Information Minister for Technical Services, Nat Bayjay.

That responsibility becomes particularly important as Liberia seeks to move away from a public financial management system that has historically been heavily concentrated in Monrovia.

Piah stressed that journalists will need specialized skills to effectively report on the government's fiscal decentralization initiative, arguing that the changing financial architecture requires the media to understand not only what government is doing, but also how resources are generated, distributed and spent at the county level.

He urged journalists to move the "narrative hub" away from Monrovia and toward rural Liberia, where decentralization is ultimately expected to have its most direct impact.

That means, he said, reporting should scrutinize the performance of local structures, including the County Treasury Framework (CTF) and the various County Development Agendas (CDAs).

A major obstacle to effective public participation is the technical nature of fiscal policy.

Piah emphasized that journalists must be able to translate complex financial terminology into language ordinary Liberians can understand.

"The reading and listening audiences need to understand terms as revenue sharing formulas, budget disaggregation, and county service center allocations, and so forth," he said.

This places a demanding responsibility on journalists. Fiscal reporting cannot simply reproduce figures from government documents. It must explain what those figures mean for communities, what resources are available, who controls them, what they are intended to accomplish and whether those commitments are being fulfilled.

PUL President Julius Kanubah extended that argument by placing particular emphasis on community radio, which he described as a crucial link between national fiscal policies and local realities.

"Community radio remains the most trusted and accessible medium, particularly for rural and marginalized communities," Kanubah stated.

For Kanubah, the value of community radio lies in its ability to create platforms where citizens can ask questions, express concerns and participate in discussions about budgets, public services and accountability.

His argument goes to the heart of decentralization--transferring financial authority to counties without transferring information and public oversight risks leaving citizens unable to meaningfully participate in decisions affecting their communities.

Kanubah said strengthened community journalism could transform fiscal decentralization from "a policy on paper into a lived reality for ordinary Liberians."

But he cautioned that the media itself faces structural weaknesses that could undermine its ability to perform that role.

Among the challenges identified by the PUL are limited technical capacity to interpret fiscal data, inadequate training in investigative and accountability reporting, poor equipment, weak connectivity, financial instability and political and social pressures that can compromise journalistic independence.

These challenges are particularly serious in county-based journalism, where financial and logistical constraints can limit the ability of reporters to travel, access information, investigate public spending or maintain reliable communication platforms.

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If journalists cannot independently examine public finances, the decentralization process could become difficult for citizens to scrutinize.

The training therefore represents more than professional development. It is potentially part of the accountability infrastructure required for fiscal decentralization to work.

Deputy Finance Minister for Fiscal Affairs Anthony Myers assured participants that the exercise would not be a one-off initiative, saying similar training would be replicated across the country.

The success of fiscal decentralization will ultimately depend not only on the transfer of financial responsibilities from Monrovia to the counties, but on whether citizens can see, understand and evaluate how those resources are being used.

That makes the media an important accountability mechanism.

Kanubah urged journalists to "learn, unlearn, and relearn" and use the skills gained from the training to advance quality journalism on fiscal decentralization.

He also reminded media practitioners to uphold the profession's ethical obligations of fairness, accuracy, impartiality and responsibility.