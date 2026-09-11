Liberia: Chief Justice Suspends Cllr. Peter King

MONROVIA — Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay Sr. has temporarily suspended Cllr. Peter King from practicing law in Liberia pending an investigation into allegations of professional misconduct involving a conveyance transaction.

The suspension followed a complaint filed by Beatrice Swen accusing King of professional misconduct in connection with the transaction.

According to the Office of the Chief Justice, King was contacted several times regarding the complaint but allegedly failed to respond, prompting the office to formally write him on September 8, 2026.

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Given the nature and seriousness of the allegations, Chief Justice Gbeisay subsequently forwarded the complaint to the Grievance and Ethics Committee (GEC) for investigation and recommendations in keeping with rules governing the professional conduct and discipline of lawyers.

Pending the outcome of the investigation, the Chief Justice ordered King's license to practice law temporarily suspended with immediate effect.

The decision, according to the Chief Justice's office, is intended to preserve the integrity of the disciplinary process and the administration of justice while the allegations are investigated.

Under the suspension, King is prohibited from appearing as counsel before any court or tribunal in Liberia or otherwise engaging in the practice of law until further notice or a determination of the matter.

Chief Justice Gbeisay also ordered King to cooperate fully with the Grievance and Ethics Committee, including responding to citations, notices or requests issued during the investigation.

The Chief Justice said the process is intended to ensure that the allegations are investigated fairly and expeditiously while giving King a full opportunity to respond to the claims against him.

The temporary suspension does not constitute a final determination of the professional misconduct allegations, which remain subject to investigation by the Grievance and Ethics Committee.