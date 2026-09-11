Nigerian Newspapers Review - Presidency, APC Battle Obi Over 2023 Victory Claim

In today's Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the Presidency and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) taking the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, to task over his claim that he won the 2023 presidential poll and would only concede in 2027 if the exercise was credible.

Another headline features the vice-presidential candidate of the NDC, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, urging former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to return to his hometown in Adamawa State and devote more attention to his traditional responsibilities.

Vanguard also reports that the United States has delivered military equipment to the Nigerian Air Force in Lagos and Kainji, Niger State, to support counterterrorism operations.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian leads with the devastating effects of fuel subsidy removal which has put money in the hands of the government and taken it away from households ahead of the crucial 2027 election.

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The Punch's top headline states that Nigeria imported goods worth N11.01 trillion from China in the first half of 2026, accounting for nearly 40 per cent of the country's total imports, amid growing concerns by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) over Chinese-linked counterfeit networks.

Lastly, The Nation leads with the Federal Government's announcement that students will begin to enjoy free data to access educational content from October 1, 2026.

Vanguard News