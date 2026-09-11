Liberia: LTA Supports Liberia Shoeshine Union

11 September 2026
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

The Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) has provided support to the Liberia Shoeshine Union as part of its commitment to community engagement, social responsibility, and inclusive national development.

The Liberia Shoeshine Union represents more than 8,000 members across Liberia, many of whom depend on the trade to support their families.

The LTA said the initiative reflects its "Connecting Possibilities" commitment, which extends beyond telecommunications and digital connectivity to include meaningful engagement with communities and support for hardworking Liberians.

The Authority noted that the donation, under the leadership of Board Chairperson Hon. Clarence K. Massaquoi, demonstrates its commitment to recognizing the contributions of grassroots workers and strengthening its connection with communities across the country.

The LTA reaffirmed that sustainable national progress requires not only technological advancement but also initiatives that positively impact the lives and livelihoods of citizens.

The Liberia Telecommunications Authority remains committed to promoting meaningful connections and supporting inclusive development across Liberia.

Read the original article on Liberian Observer.

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