Liberia: Inchr Takes Human Rights Commitments to Counties

The Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR) has begun taking Liberia's latest international human rights commitments to communities and justice-sector actors, with a two-day consultative dialogue in Gbarnga focused on implementation of recommendations from the country's fourth-cycle Universal Periodic Review (UPR).

The dialogue, which opened September 10 under the theme, "Popularization of Liberia's 4th Cycle Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Recommendations to Advance Women's Rights; Public Engagement Impact and National Implementation," seeks to increase public awareness of Liberia's commitments and strengthen participation in monitoring their implementation.

Liberia's fourth-cycle UPR, conducted on November 3, 2025, generated 245 recommendations from 78 countries. The government accepted 230 recommendations, representing about 94 percent, while noting 15 and seeking clarification on one.

The recommendations address gender equality, women's participation, children's rights, vulnerable groups, human rights institutions, democratic governance and the rule of law. The government has said the accepted recommendations will be incorporated into the country's Third National Human Rights Action Plan.

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Speaking to journalists in Gbarnga, INCHR Acting Chairman Cllr. Mohammed Fahnbulleh said the commission's campaign is intended to ensure that the UPR recommendations do not remain confined to government ministries or international forums.

He said citizens need to understand Liberia's commitments and participate in monitoring how the recommendations are implemented.

The commission is also conducting activities in Bong and Nimba counties. In Nimba, it is raising awareness about its mandate, complaint procedures and quasi-judicial hearing function.

Fahnbulleh said citizens who believe their rights have been violated by state actors can file complaints with the commission and seek redress.

He also disclosed that the commission has identified Montserrado, Margibi, Bong, Nimba and Grand Bassa counties as areas requiring particular attention because of high numbers of pre-trial detainees.

According to Fahnbulleh, the INCHR plans to work with lawyers between September and December to review cases involving detainees who have spent lengthy periods in custody without trial.

He further linked prison overcrowding to the enforcement of drug laws, arguing that the detention of people accused of possessing relatively small quantities of controlled substances could contribute to pressure on correctional facilities.

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The INCHR's county engagement comes as Liberia continues efforts to strengthen its justice and accountability institutions.

In May 2026, President Joseph Boakai submitted legislation to the National Legislature seeking to establish a War and Economic Crimes Court and a National Anti-Corruption Court.

The proposed War and Economic Crimes Court is intended to address recommendations from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and broader transitional-justice commitments.

Fahnbulleh said the commission expects the county engagements to improve public awareness of human rights, access to redress and justice outcomes. He added that the INCHR will continue monitoring prison facilities as part of its human rights protection mandate.