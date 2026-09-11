Liberia: Inchr Takes Rights Campaign to Three Counties

GBARNGA — The Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR) is expanding human rights education, monitoring and access-to-justice initiatives in Bong, Nimba and Lofa counties, Acting Chairman Cllr. Mohammed Fahnbulleh has disclosed.

Fahnbulleh said the interventions are intended to strengthen public awareness of human rights, improve documentation of alleged violations and provide citizens with avenues to seek redress.

He made the disclosure in Gbarnga during a human rights awareness engagement, where he outlined the Commission's ongoing and planned activities across the three counties.

In Bong County, Fahnbulleh said the INCHR is educating citizens and justice-sector actors on the outcomes of Liberia's Universal Periodic Review (UPR), including human rights commitments made by the government.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said local leaders are also being provided with information to help educate residents about their rights and the government's obligations to protect those rights.

In Nimba County, the Commission is strengthening the capacity of human rights monitors, with emphasis on evidence gathering and proper documentation of alleged violations.

According to Fahnbulleh, improving the skills of monitors will enable the Commission to gather more reliable information and strengthen the quality of its annual human rights reports.

The INCHR is also promoting the use of its "hearing room," a quasi-judicial mechanism through which citizens can file formal complaints and seek redress for alleged human rights violations.

Meanwhile, Fahnbulleh disclosed plans by the Commission to construct a modern memorial at a massacre site in Lofa County identified through the work of Liberia's Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

He said the proposed memorial would honor victims of Liberia's civil conflict while preserving the history of atrocities committed during the crisis for future generations.

According to him, the memorial could also serve as a historical and tourism site where Liberians and international visitors can learn about the country's civil conflict and its impact on communities.

Fahnbulleh said preserving the history of Liberia's civil crisis and educating younger generations about its consequences are important to preventing similar human rights violations from recurring.

He said the Commission's interventions in Bong, Nimba and Lofa are part of efforts to bring human rights protection closer to citizens while strengthening accountability and access to justice.