Liberia: FDA, WCF Launch €4.7m Biodiversity Project

MONROVIA — The Forestry Development Authority (FDA), in collaboration with the Wild Chimpanzee Foundation (WCF) and local communities, has launched a €4.7 million biodiversity protection project aimed at strengthening conservation of the Tai-Grebo-Krahn forest complex in southeastern Liberia.

The Tai-Grebo-Krahn Complex Biodiversity Protection Project was officially launched on Thursday, September 3, 2026, at the Ziah City Hall in Konobo District, Grand Gedeh County.

The project, valued at €4,718,065.74, will support infrastructure development, equipment procurement, recruitment and deployment of surveillance personnel and rangers, and field operations.

It will also support transboundary conservation coordination, improved management of the Grebo-Krahn National Park (GKNP), research and analysis, and national and international technical consultancy services.

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The launch brought together residents and local authorities from Grand Gedeh and River Gee counties, as well as representatives of Senators Jonathan B. Sogbie of River Gee and Thomas Yaya Nimley of Grand Gedeh.

Senator Nimley, who endorsed the project on behalf of Grand Gedeh County, welcomed the involvement of local authorities and communities in its implementation.

He said residents of Grand Gedeh are prepared to contribute manpower toward protecting the forest, describing its conservation as important to both present and future generations.

FDA Deputy Managing Director for Community, Conservation and Carbon Nora G. Bowier said the agency remains committed to protecting what she described as one of the most critical remaining portions of the Upper Guinea Rainforest.

Bowier, who represented FDA Managing Director Rudolph J. Merab Sr., said the Tai-Grebo forest complex provides important habitat for endangered wildlife, including chimpanzees, pygmy hippos and forest elephants.

She stressed the need for communities to take ownership of conservation efforts and work with the FDA and its partners to protect the forest.

"This project is Liberia's own--it is not just KfW's project. The funding is provided to help Liberia, but the responsibility to protect the forest rests with us," Bowier said.

She called for concrete action and cooperation among stakeholders to ensure the project achieves its conservation objectives.

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Wild Chimpanzee Foundation Country Director Dr. Annika P. Hillers pledged WCF's continued support for the project, including the provision of vehicles, motorbikes, uniforms and other logistical support for patrol operations.

Hillers said recruitment of additional eco-guards and biomonitoring personnel is expected to begin within two months.

She also said communities in targeted areas are expected to benefit from initiatives including the installation of streetlights and other interventions associated with the project.

Project Focal Person E. Ekema A. Witherspoon announced plans to construct a new office for the Chief Park Warden at the Grebo-Krahn National Park, with six local residents expected to be employed in collaboration with the FDA.

Witherspoon thanked the German Government for supporting the conservation initiative since 2017 and said implementation of the project is now moving forward following previous delays.

He also told residents that road construction, which he described as a major concern for communities in the project area, is expected to begin soon.

Officials from the Ministries of Justice and Local Government, as well as the superintendents of Grand Gedeh and River Gee counties, attended the launch.

Ziah City Mayor Allen N. Quaye Sr., who delivered the welcome remarks, welcomed the initiative on behalf of residents of Konobo District.