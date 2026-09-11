Ghana: Apprenticeship Trainers Schooled On Workplace Fire Safety, Hazards in Techiman

The Bono East Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has urged leaders of apprenticeship training groups in Techiman and its surrounding communities to make fire safety a priority at their various workplaces to prevent the loss of lives and property.

"Effective fire safety measures when fully complied with will significantly reduce fire incidents in your respective establishments and the destruction cause in the process," the Regional Fire Commander, Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO I), Rev Naomi Ofori-Adubea Sarpong emphasised.

She made the call Wednesday when the Regional Command organised a day's sensitisation programme for 55 leaders of groups that train apprentices in Techiman and its environs as part of efforts to strengthen fire prevention and safety awareness among them and their trainees.

The engagement was to educate the participants on the need to identify and eliminate fire hazards in their workplaces and what to do in the event of an emergency.

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ACFO I Ofori-Adubea Sarpong urged the participants to take fire safety education seriously and pass the knowledge on their families and the community at large.

She explained the mandate of the Ghana National Fire Service as provided under Act 537 of 1997 was to educate the citizenry that preventing fires was far better than waiting for outbreaks before responding.

The engagement also sought to sensitise the participants on the need to identify and eliminate fire hazards in their workplaces, and what to do in the event of an emergency.

Addressing the participants, the Bono East Regional Fire Commander, ACFO I Rev Naomi Ofori-Adubea Sarpong, explained the mandate of the Ghana National Fire Service as provided under Act 537 of 1997.

She said the engagement formed part of the Service's preventive mandate, emphasising that preventing fires was far better than waiting for outbreaks before responding.

ACFO I Rev Ofori-Adubea Sarpong assured the participants that the Fire Safety Education Team would continue to visit workplaces and communities to educate people on fire prevention.

She said the Service was committed to ensuring that fire safety consciousness became part of the daily activities of individuals, businesses and institutions.

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The Regional Commander also used the occasion to clarify that firefighting, rescue operations and responses to road traffic accidents are free public services funded by the government.

She cautioned the public against paying money to fire officers for responding to emergencies.

"It is illegal for any fire officer to demand money from you after extinguishing a fire," she stated, urging members of the public to report any officer who demanded payment for such services.

The participants were given the opportunity to ask questions and seek clarification on fire safety, prevention measures and the operations of the GNFS.

They commended the Bono East Regional Command for initiating the engagement on fire safety and prevention.

The participants expressed the hope that the initiative would be sustained and replicated regularly to enable them to receive updated information on fire safety.

They also pledged to share the knowledge acquired with their apprentices and colleagues to help promote safer working environments in Techiman and its surrounding communities.