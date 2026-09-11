Ghana: Can Hearts Prey On Gold Stars?

High-flying Accra Hearts of Oak will be chasing a second successive victory in the Ghana Premier League when they trek to the Bibiani Dun's Park to play as guests of Gold Stars on Sunday.

Games between the two sides have left fans on the edge of their seats, often ending in 1-1 stalemates, except for the 2021/22 season when Hearts won 1-0 and last season when the home side won 2-1.

The Phobians are in high spirits ahead of this game following their impressive start to the season, a 4-0 thrashing of visiting Berekum Chelsea at the University of Ghana Stadium on matchday one.

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For many, Dun's Park, which until last season was somewhat of a favourite ground for them, can smile on them again.

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Hearts coach Nebojsa Kapor is not taking this assignment lightly, as he quickly halted the celebrations following the opening day win against Berekum Chelsea to focus on Sunday's game, which he believes will not come easy.

Describing Dun's Park as a difficult ground, he expressed the belief that his players will find their scoring boots again and tilt the tide in their favour this time around.

However, his opposite number, Greek tactician Petros Koukouras, who suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bechem United in his debut game, will look to atone for that loss with a victory on home soil to appease his fans.

There will be fireworks at the Kumasi Baba Yara Stadium when Kumasi Asante Kotoko welcome Kpando Heart of Lions in a game the fabulous fans have tagged as a revenge game.

Asante Kotoko fell to a 3-1 defeat last season, a result many fans are yet to recover from, and they see Sunday's clash as an opportune time to atone for the misery suffered at the hands of the Kpando lads.

Kotoko have declared Sunday "The Red Day", urging all fans to be adorned in their red home jerseys and provide an electrifying atmosphere inside the stadium to push the team to victory.

Since the 2015 season, the Porcupine Warriors boast only a single win over the Dzi Woa Nu lads, with the latter recording four wins, while three games have ended in stalemates.

This record clearly sends a worrying signal to the Porcupine camp ahead of the fixture, as the visitors have always felt at home whenever they visit.

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However, it remains to be seen what new head coach Eric Tinkler has up his sleeve for his visiting Turkish opponent, Kasim Gokyildiz, on Sunday.

In other games, former champions Aduana FC and Sarmatex FC will battle it out at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa, Swedru All Blacks will engage Debibi United at the Swedru Stadium, while Karela United take on Bechem United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium, with Berekum Chelsea and Dreams FC slugging it out at the Golden City Park.

Young Apostles will stay put at the Wenchi Stadium to face Basake Holy Stars, while new boys FC Ashantigold host Vision FC tomorrow at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.