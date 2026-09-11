Nigeria: 2027 - Obafemi Martins Announces Renewed Hope Tournament for Tinubu's Campaign

Former Super Eagles striker, Obafemi Martins, has announced plans to organise a youth football tournament in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 2027 campaign.

Martins disclosed this during an interview on TVC on Thursday, saying the tournament, which he described as the "Renewed Hope tournament," would be held in November.

According to the former Inter Milan and Newcastle United striker, the tournament will involve teams from the six geopolitical zones, with additional teams expected to participate.

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"There's a tournament that I'm doing for His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu that I'm doing for his campaign, the renewal youth tournament, and I'm doing it with, I think, the geopolitical zone, which is six, and I'm adding more two to three teams with it," Martins said.

He said the initiative was aimed not only at supporting Tinubu's campaign but also at creating opportunities for Nigerian youths.

"I think I'm just happy to do it for the president with all his hard work and all that. And that is not just for the president, it's for the Nigerians and the Nigerian youth as well; how we can help them," he said.

Martins said he was funding the tournament himself and confirmed that it would take place in November.

"Yes, I'm doing it in November," he said when asked if the initiative was self-funded.

The announcement comes barely two weeks after Martins expressed support for Tinubu's son, Seyi Tinubu, becoming president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in the future.

Speaking on the Mikel Obi podcast, Martins had described Seyi as young and someone who understands what Nigerians want.

"I think Seyi Tinubu can be the president of NFF. He's young and understands what Nigerians want. He's not the president yet, but he's making efforts," Martins said.

Martins' latest initiative places his youth football activities alongside his expressed support for the Tinubu administration ahead of the 2027 general election.