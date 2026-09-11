Nigeria: Guber Election - Chinda's Support Group Mobilises Wards Members

As the 2027 gubernatorial election campaign officially started on Wednesday,9th September, Our Will, the support group for the election of Hon Kingsley Chinda, the Rivers State APC governorship candidate in the coming election, has commenced wards mobilisation.

Wards members and executive members have been holding crucial meetings to finalise plans as they wait for the Rainbow coalition candidates to give them the nod to start the House-to-House campaign.

Speaking about the last-minute preparations and activities for the gubernatorial election campaign, the President General of Our Will, Glory Wobo,Esq. said members have been told to "get set" for the formal inauguration of Hon Kingsley Chinda campaign team and official kick off of the campaign in the state.

Wobo said: " Local government cordinators have been directed to galvanise the wards executives and give them clear instructions on the need to hold wards meetings.

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" They have also been told to set clear road maps and agenda for the coming elections campaign.

" Recall the Presidential and National elections campaign officially started on the 19th of August, and the Gubernatorial and States Assembly elections started on Wednesday, 9th September.

" We are putting finishing touches to our mobilisation strategies. Our campaign banners and materials are at finishing stages now and we will soon distribute to our teeming members and supporters of Hon Kingsley Chinda. We are crossing the Ts and dotting the Is." He added.

Speaking about their ward meeting, the leader of Ward 1, Elimgbu, said : " Today, Ward 1, Elimgbu, held its first inaugural meeting in line with the O.K. Chinda movement directives. We reaffirmed our collective commitment to unity, progress, and purposeful leadership of the support group.

" The meeting provided an opportunity for members and stakeholders to connect, share ideas, strengthen our structure, and chart a clear course toward a better future.

" The message is simple: Unity is our strength, progress is our goal, and O.K. Chinda is OK!

Together, we move forward, " he concluded.

Commending Ward 1, Obio / Akpor LGA executives members on their successful meeting, Chief Stephen Chigonum Worlu, leader, Our Will Obio/Akpor Chapter, said

the members "energy and spirit is contagious".

"I must say I am impressed and overwhelmed with the outcome of today's Ward 1 first inaugural meeting.

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Kudos to all of you. Keep it up. Get to mobilize. We move. God is with us

Ward 1 is secured, and victory is assured with massive votes for Hon. Ok, Chinda as Governor of Rivers State, come 2027 General Elections

"We also pledge total support for all APC/PDP sole candidates under the Rainbow Coalition of the Renewed Hope Agenda," he revealed.

Other local government cordinators have also been holding meetings and preparing to take the campaign to their various wards. Few days ago, Bonny local government areas held it executive council meeting.