Nigeria: Soludo Pledges Support for Journalists' Welfare, Urges Responsible Reporting

"In a democracy, journalism is irreplaceable. Democracy is a marathon, not a dash. Nigerian democracy is still evolving and journalists must play their role," the governor stated.

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has promised that the state government will take care of journalists' welfare and health.

Mr Soludo made the commitment during the grand finale of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Anambra State Council's 35th anniversary in Awka on Thursday.

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The governor urged media practitioners in the state to uphold responsible and development-driven reporting of government activities.

Represented by Law Mefor, the Anambra commissioner for information and value reformation, Mr Soludo said that Anambra was currently witnessing "massive" infrastructure development across all sectors.

"To a reasonable extent, Anambra is a construction site and journalists are part of the success story," he said.

Mr Soludo promised to look into the request for affordable healthcare for journalists in the state.

He said the Anambra State Health Insurance Scheme was available to all residents for just N12,000 annually.

The governor said any resident could access health interventions, with a few exceptions such as cancer.

He added that the government would work with the NUJ State Chairman, Odogwu Emeka, and the council to explore group enrollment for journalists in the state.

'Journalism is irreplaceable'

Speaking on the role of the media, Mr Soludo said journalism was the only profession mentioned in the 1999 Constitution with the specific mandate to hold government accountable.

"In a democracy, journalism is irreplaceable. Democracy is a marathon, not a dash. Nigerian democracy is still evolving and journalists must play their role," he stated.

He, however, appealed for responsible reporting, cautioning against sensationalism that could cause chaos in society.

"Journalism practice expects that journalists must report the truth, but is there a way the truth should be reported so that it does not cause mayhem?

"When you say 'people were killed' and when you say 'people were massacred', there is a difference.

"That is all government is pleading for: report responsibly," Mr Soludo said.

He commended the NUJ Anambra for 35 years of growth, noting that the council was founded the same year as the state. He assured journalists of government's support and urged them to reach out whenever they faced challenges.

Earlier, the NUJ National President, Alhassan Yahya, urged journalists in the state to report responsibly and factually in order to hold people accountable for their actions.

He commended the state council for standing strong for 35 years and advised them to do more reporting on development and socio-economic stability of the state.

Victor Agusiobu, fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors and former chairman, Anambra NUJ, recounted the history of the Anambra council from 1991 to 2026.

Mr Agusiobu said the state council has enjoyed an unbroken democratic process for 35 years and urged journalists not to relent in their efforts at quality journalism no matter the challenges.

Also speaking, Henry Nwasike, a former chairman of the Anambra State Council, commended journalists in the state for standing tall for 35 years and urged them to focus more on reporting issues that would benefit the nation.

Aloy Attah of the Sun newspaper and current Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, was also present at the event. He advised journalists to report accurately in all areas of life, including security and the economy.

The 2026 event recorded 28 awardees for their contributions to the development of journalism and society.

Martin Nwabueze was honoured as Anambra NUJ 2026 Man of the Year. He is a distinguished entrepreneur, philanthropist and community development advocate from Umudioka, Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Charles Ofoegbu, commissioner for Petroleum, a fellow of the Geological Society of London, and special adviser on Mineral Resources/Environmental Protection, Abia State, was honoured with the 2026 NUJ Anambra Man of the Year, Lifetime Achievement/Outstanding Public Service Award.

Other awardees include Chinyere-Fessy Okoye, an award-winning broadcast journalist and manager, News/Current Affairs, NTA Channel 5, Awka, who received the 2026 NUJ Anambra Outstanding Professional Service Award.

Dennis Ekemezie, chairman, Council of Fellows, NIPR, Anambra State Chapter, was awarded the NUJ Anambra Long-Term Professional Service Award.

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Benjamin Emoka, founder/chairman, Lilymo Humanitarian Foundation and community development advocate, was honoured with the 2026 NUJ Anambra Humanitarian Service Award.

Mr Emoka has distinguished himself in areas of service such as education and child development, healthcare, welfare and mental health, and youth empowerment, among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ephraim Ikeakor, pioneer Bishop of the Diocese of Amichi, Anglican Communion, was the keynote speaker at the 2026 NUJ 35th anniversary.

Mr Ikeakor said journalism is a calling and not just a profession, and urged journalists to always report the truth fearlessly and improve society.

"If journalists cannot report the truth then they have no business being journalists," he said.

He advised journalists who were not ready to report the truth to leave the profession and go work for politicians.

"Be ready to report the truth or pull out of the system. The best article is not the one well written but the one well coloured with truth. Journalism is a call. That is why you are in service to help society and individuals to be well informed," he said.