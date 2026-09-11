South Africa: Majodina On Working Visit to Lesotho

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina has arrived in Lesotho for a three-day working visit that includes a quarterly oversight of the ongoing Lesotho Highlands Water Project Phase 2 (LHWP2).

The visit, which kicks off on Friday, 11 September 2026, will see the Minister, together with Lesotho Minister of Natural Resources Mohlomi Moleko, officially unveil the newly completed Mabunyaneng and Khubelu bridges in Mokhotlong District.

Friday's unveiling follows the recent completion of the 90-metre-high Senqu Bridge, one of the landmark structures forming part of the project's infrastructure.

READ | Senqu Bridge launch a key achievement in Lesotho Highlands Water Project

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The two bridges, which will be officially opened at the Mabunyaneng Bridge site in Mapholaneng, form part of the restoration infrastructure associated with LHWP2.

The bridges will provide communities in Mokhotlong with continuous access across the future Polihali Dam, as two existing low-lying crossings along the route will be submerged once the reservoir is impounded.

The Khubelu Bridge, the second largest of three bridges, features a 270-metre curved deck comprising nine 30-metre spans, supported by eight piers and two abutments.

The structure rises approximately 25 metres above the valley floor and is supported by 63 precast beams, each weighing 52 tonnes and measuring 30 metres in length.

Water and Sanitation spokesperson Wisane Mavasa said the Mabunyaneng Bridge spans 120 metres across the valley and consists of four 30-metre spans supported by three piers and 28 precast beams.

The bridge stands approximately 12 metres above the valley floor.

"Together with the Senqu Bridge, these landmark structures will provide safe, reliable and uninterrupted access to the A1 Road between Mokhotlong and Maseru, ensuring year-round connectivity even when the Polihali reservoir reaches full supply," Mavasa said.

Designed to accommodate two-way vehicular traffic and pedestrians, the bridges will provide critical infrastructure to surrounding communities, while supporting the long-term operation and sustainability of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project.

Mavasa said the launch marks more than the unveiling of two bridges, describing it as a celebration of engineering excellence and the enduring partnership between Lesotho and South Africa.

"It also recognises the dedication of the many individuals, institutions and communities whose collective efforts made this milestone possible," Mavasa said.

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Over recent months, LHWP2 has recorded progress towards its objective of providing an additional 490 million cubic metres of water per annum, strengthening water security for South Africa's economic hub, Gauteng.

The project is being implemented in partnership between the governments of South Africa and Lesotho under the Lesotho Highlands Water Project.

The launch of the two bridges will be followed by an oversight visit to the Polihali Dam construction.

On Saturday, Majodina will visit the Polihali-Katse Water Transfer Tunnel and resettlement sites for communities relocated because of the project. The visit will conclude with a bilateral meeting between the two Ministers.

Majodina is accompanied by Deputy Minister for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation in the Presidency, Seiso Mohai, and a delegation from the Department of Water and Sanitation.