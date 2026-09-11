Gambia: 112 Victims Received Full Compensation As Government Spends D24.8 Million On Reparations

Justice Minister Dawda Jallow has told the National Assembly that the Government of the Gambia has so far paid twenty-four million eight hundred thousand dalasi (D24.8 million) in compensation to victims of human rights violations committed during the Yahya Jammeh era.

The Minister disclosed this on Thursday, 10 September 2026, while responding to a question from the Member for Wuli East, Suwaibou Touray. Honourable Touray asked the Minister to provide the Assembly with the number of victims of human rights violations from the Jammeh era who have received reparations, the number still waiting for payment, and the government's plan to complete the outstanding payments.

In his response, Minister Jallow said that, as of 7 September 2026, the Reparations Commission had made full compensation payments to 112 victims or their families.

"Of this number, 91 are male and 21 are female. A total of D24.8 million has so far been paid by the Commission as compensation to victims," he said.

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The Minister explained that the Commission is processing payments in chronological order, based on the year in which the human rights violations occurred, beginning with violations committed in 1994. He said compensation payments for another 200 victims whose violations occurred between 1994 and 2001 have already been processed and approved, with settlement expected shortly.

He said the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) recognised a total of 1,009 victims and initially made pro-rata payments representing about 19 percent of the assessed liabilities. The partial payments were made on the understanding that the outstanding balances would later be settled by the Reparations Commission.

Following the full payments made to 112 victims or their families, Minister Jallow said, "there are presently 897 victims from the original TRRC whose outstanding balances remain to be settled."

However, the Minister cautioned that the figure should not be regarded as the final number of people who may be entitled to reparations. He said the Reparations Commission is continuing to register victims who were not interviewed or recognised by the TRRC.

"The total number of persons requiring compensation may therefore increase as this process continues," he said.

The reparations programme also provides support beyond financial compensation. Minister Jallow said the Commission, through its medical board, has provided rehabilitation and medical support to more than 100 victims.

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"In addition to monetary compensation, the Commission through its medical board, has provided rehabilitative and medical support to more than 100 victims, and this includes therapeutic interventions, mental health and psychosocial support as well as general medical care," he said.

The Minister said the Commission would continue processing and paying compensation as funds become available.

He said the time required to settle the outstanding payments would depend on the availability of funds and the replenishment of the Reparations Fund account held at the Central Bank of The Gambia.