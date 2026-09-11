Gambia: Government Gives Special Prosecutor D5m, but Funds Fall Short

Justice Minister Dawda Jallow has told the National Assembly on Wednesday that the Government has so far disbursed D5 million to support the operations of the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

The Minister said the money was provided to meet the Special Prosecutor's salary, security, housing and other immediate operational needs. He disclosed on Wednesday, 9 September 2026, while responding to a question from the Member for Wuli East, Hon. Suwaibou Touray.

Hon. Touray asked the Minister to update the Assembly on the progress made in operationalising the Office of the Special Prosecutor. Minister Jallow said the office had made progress since the appointment of the Special Prosecutor on 15 April 2026 and his swearing-in by President Adama Barrow in May.

Following his assumption of office, the Ministry of Justice formally handed over the records of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) to the Special Prosecutor. A Legal Officer has also been assigned to the office to provide legal support in carrying out its mandate.

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The Ministry's Post-TRRC Unit is also supporting the Special Prosecutor in setting up the internal structures of the office and building the team needed for its operations.

"The Special Prosecutor has also undertaken a nationwide tour during which he met with victims, explained the mandate of the office and engaged with them on their concerns relating to justice and accountability," Minister Jallow said.

The Special Prosecutor has also been engaging donor agencies and development partners in an effort to secure additional support for the office. The Minister said work had started on the legal and procedural arrangements needed to prosecute cases arising from the mandate of the Special Prosecutor.

As part of this work, the office has prepared a draft practice directive for the Special Criminal Division of the High Court. Minister Jallow said the proposed directive is intended to support the handling of prosecutions and facilitate access to justice for victims. The draft has been shared with the Office of the Chief Justice.

"The office is also developing a standard operating procedure relating to investigations, witness protections and mutual legal assistance requests. In addition, the Special Prosecutor has identified his immediate priorities and developed a work plan for handling of cases," he said.

On the investigative capacity of the office, Minister Jallow said the Inspector General of Police had deployed police officers to work with the Special Prosecutor. He said the officers are providing investigative support and are currently working with the Special Prosecutor on cases linked to the priority areas identified by his office. The Minister disclosed that the Government had so far provided D5 million to support the office.

"Government has so far disbursed five million dalasis to the Ministry of Justice, to meet the Special Prosecutor's salary, security, housing and some immediate operational requirements," he said.

However, the Minister said the allocation was not enough to recruit all the additional staff required by the office at this stage. The Special Prosecutor is therefore continuing discussions with development partners for further support, while making use of the staff and resources currently available.

Minister Jallow said the Special Prosecutor's nationwide tour was part of the efforts to engage victims directly and explain the mandate of the new office. The engagement also gave victims an opportunity to raise concerns about justice and accountability in relation to human rights violations committed during the former Yahya Jammeh regime. The handover of the TRRC records has also provided the Special Prosecutor with access to information gathered during the Commission's investigations. The office is now working on its investigative and prosecution procedures as it prepares to deal with cases within its mandate.

Hon. Touray also asked the Justice Minister about efforts to prosecute people linked to crimes committed in The Gambia who are now outside the country. Minister Jallow said The Gambia is relying on cooperation from friendly countries to pursue suspects living in their jurisdictions.

He said such countries could use their own domestic laws or, where applicable, universal jurisdiction to prosecute people accused of serious crimes.

"For prosecution outside of the court, they rely on friendly countries who wish to support us in apprehending fugitives from the Gambia in their jurisdictions and invoke either universal jurisdictions or maybe in some cases their domestic laws to prosecute," he said.

The Minister said there have already been successful prosecutions in Germany, Switzerland and the United States.

"So we have so far got at least, I think, about three or four successful prosecutions. That is in Germany, in Switzerland and the United States," he said.

He also disclosed that an active case is being pursued in the United Kingdom.

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"There is one active file we have in the United Kingdom and arrests have been made and we are collaborating with investigators from the United Kingdom to prosecute that person of interest in the UK," Minister Jallow said.

He added that The Gambia would continue to cooperate with countries willing to prosecute people connected to crimes committed in the country.

"So we remain available to collaborate with countries that wish to prosecute individuals connected to crimes committed in The Gambia and we will continue along that line," he said.

On mutual legal assistance, Minister Jallow said requests would be handled in consultation with the Special Prosecutor. He explained that when the Special Prosecutor identifies a person of interest and requires assistance from another country, the matter would be communicated to the government so that the necessary legal process could be activated.

"In terms of mutual legal assistance, where they would request, that's currently under the purview of the Special Prosecutor, and if he identifies any person of interest and would want the state to assist in mutual legal assistance, he will let us know and then we will invoke it," he said.