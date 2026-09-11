Gambia: Turkish Ambassador Says Karpowership Could Return As Gambia Seeks Way Out of Power Crisis

Türkiye's outgoing Ambassador to The Gambia, Fahir Turker Oba, has said the door remains open for Turkish energy company Karpowership to return to The Gambia as the country continues to face serious electricity supply problems.

Ambassador Oba said discussions between the two sides could continue despite the expiration of Karpowership's previous electricity supply agreement, stressing that the company had not been forced out of the country.

"The contract with Karpower was not cut. It was the end of the term," he said.

The ambassador made the remarks on Thursday, 10 September 2026, during a farewell engagement with members of the Gambian media ahead of his departure after two and a half years in the country.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He was asked whether there was any possibility of Karpowership returning to The Gambia following the end of its electricity supply contract.

Ambassador Oba said the agreement ended in April 2025 after reaching the end of its contractual period. He said The Gambia later explored other options to meet its electricity needs, adding that the country, as a sovereign state, had the right to make its own decisions on energy policy. But he said the end of the contract did not mean that future cooperation with Karpowership was impossible. According to Ambassador Oba, Karpowership remained willing to assist The Gambia if its services were needed.

"Nothing is cut," he said.

He explained that negotiations between governments and companies could continue even after a contract had ended.

The ambassador said Karpowership operates in several countries, including Senegal and Sudan, and that returning to a country where it had previously operated was not unusual. He referred to Guinea as an example, saying a Karpowership vessel had left the country and later returned after a period away. The ambassador also pointed to the speed at which Karpowership's floating power-generation model could be deployed compared with the construction of a conventional power plant.

He said a power-generating vessel could potentially arrive within a relatively short period, although he made clear that he was not confirming an immediate return to The Gambia.

"I know that by fact in other countries it can happen," he said.

He added that the deployment of such a vessel could be considerably faster than constructing a new power station. However, Ambassador Oba stopped short of confirming that Karpowership would return to The Gambia. He said he had not spoken to the company immediately after the latest developments in the country's electricity sector.

The ambassador also rejected the suggestion that the end of the Karpowership agreement should automatically be considered a failure.

"This is an investment topic. Nothing is granted," he said.

He said major energy projects required substantial financial commitments and could not always produce immediate results.

"This isn't seen as a failure," he said.

According to him, governments sometimes needed to test different approaches before deciding which solutions worked best.

He said the important issue was for The Gambia to continue investing in a stable electricity grid while developing additional sources of power generation. His comments came as electricity supply remained a major concern, with consumers facing interruptions and uncertainty over the reliability of power generation.

The end of Karpowership's previous arrangement has also increased public discussion about whether the company could return as part of an immediate response while the country works on longer-term energy investments. Ambassador Oba also spoke about the growing focus on renewable energy, particularly solar power. While acknowledging the importance of solar energy, he said The Gambia still needed a reliable conventional electricity grid to support the wider system.

He said solar power could not yet completely replace a stable thermal generation system because of technological and cost limitations, particularly when electricity had to be supplied consistently to remote communities. He encouraged continued investment in electricity infrastructure while renewable energy capacity was expanded.

He also highlighted the importance of the government's goal of achieving nationwide electricity access, particularly in rural areas. The ambassador said energy remained an important area of cooperation between The Gambia and Türkiye. The two countries signed a broad framework agreement last year aimed at strengthening cooperation in the energy sector.

According to Ambassador Oba, the agreement covered a wide range of energy-related areas rather than focusing only on electricity generation. He said Turkish companies had shown interest in investing in renewable energy projects in The Gambia, including solar power. He added that other areas, including oil exploration, could also potentially attract future Turkish investment.

"We have to make sure that they go to kindergarten and they grow up," he said metaphorically, referring to the new energy initiatives being developed between the two countries.

But he cautioned that major energy investments required time because they involved large financial resources and complex planning.

"In the energy sector, nothing is quick," he said.

He nevertheless maintained that The Gambia had to continue pursuing different options, including thermal generation, solar power and other forms of energy investment.

"Everything can happen. Everything can be deployed quickly," he said.

Away from the electricity crisis, Ambassador Oba described relations between The Gambia and Türkiye as "excellent", pointing to growing cooperation in defence and security, education, trade, culture, development assistance and environmental protection.

He said he used his farewell engagement with the Gambian media to reflect on the bilateral relationship and listen to questions and concerns from journalists. The ambassador thanked the Gambian media for its support during his tenure and stressed the important role journalists played in communicating the work of diplomatic missions to the public.

He said Türkiye's positive assessment of The Gambia had not changed, describing the country as a "gem" and a place of tranquillity in a complex West African region. Although The Gambia faced challenges like every other country, he said its ability to resolve its problems internally and maintain stability was particularly valuable because of developments in neighbouring countries.

"Our objective is having a fruitful relationship with a developing Gambia," he said.

He explained that the Turkish Embassy's approach was to work closely with Gambian authorities and design programmes according to the country's needs rather than simply imposing projects.

Defence and security, he said, remained the "spinal cord" of relations between the two countries, with cooperation dating back to the 1990s. Türkiye had continued to provide training, capacity building and equipment to the Gambia Armed Forces, police and other security institutions.

One of the recent initiatives was training on election security, requested by the Gambian government. The training brought together senior officers and focused on lessons and practices for maintaining security during elections. The Turkish side had also provided public-order-management training to the Police Intervention Unit, while various types of equipment had been donated to Gambian security institutions.

Ambassador Oba recalled that Türkiye had previously provided armoured personnel carriers and other military equipment, describing the assistance as one of the largest foreign military aid packages received by The Gambia. He said further military visits and programmes were already being planned. The cooperation, he said, was not limited to operational matters.

Türkiye was also interested in improving the welfare of members of the Gambian security services and their families. He cited the opening of a sports centre at Fajara Barracks as an example of efforts to support the wider lives of military personnel.

The ambassador also highlighted the work of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency, TİKA, which has maintained an office in The Gambia since 2017. He said TİKA had implemented more than 100 projects in the country. He explained that Turkish development projects were generally designed to have a direct impact on local communities.

Recent projects included support for the University of The Gambia's zero-waste programme, including tricycles for waste collection, recycling bins and equipment for maintaining university grounds. Other projects had focused on rural development, women's gardens, youth programmes and support for the Tanka Tanka psychiatric facility.

Environmental cooperation was another growing area, he said, pointing to training conducted with the Ministry of Environment on erosion and flood prevention. He also welcomed The Gambia's planned participation in the upcoming United Nations climate conference, COP31, scheduled to take place in Antalya, Türkiye, in November.

Cultural diplomacy had also become an important part of relations between the two countries. Ambassador Oba said the Yunus Emre Cultural Centre, which opened in The Gambia in May 2024, had provided a platform for cultural and educational exchanges.

The centre had worked with Gambian writers and cultural organisations on literature-related activities and had supported cultural groups such as Flex Fusion.

He said Gambian performers had been learning Turkish folkloric dances, with further exchanges planned between the two countries. Turkish language programmes had also begun at several senior secondary schools and at the University of The Gambia.

The embassy was working with the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education to expand the programme, while discussions were also underway with the university to make Turkish classes more structured and accessible to students.

The ambassador also cited a fashion diplomacy event held in February as another example of cultural cooperation. The event showcased traditional Turkish wedding gowns from Anatolia alongside Gambian wedding attire, highlighting similarities and differences between the two cultures.

It also featured music and traditional accessories and was attended by First Lady Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow. The Turkish Embassy also supported celebrations marking The Gambia's 60th independence anniversary by bringing Türkiye's traditional Ottoman military band to the country.

According to Ambassador Oba, the visit marked the band's first performance in West Africa and demonstrated the importance Türkiye attached to its relationship with The Gambia. Education remained another major area of bilateral cooperation. Türkiye continued to provide government scholarships to Gambian students alongside private scholarship opportunities.

Ambassador Oba said an active Gambian alumni network had emerged from Gambians who studied in Türkiye, creating an important link between the two countries.

He stressed that the purpose of the scholarships was not to encourage a "brain drain", but to equip Gambian students with skills they could bring home and use in developing the country.

He also pointed to growing interest among Turkish companies in the Gambian market.

Gambians with international education and language skills, he said, could play an important role in strengthening business links between the two countries.

The ambassador also highlighted the work of Mari's School, which he said had experienced strong growth and was operating at full capacity.

Plans were reportedly underway to identify additional space to allow the institution to expand. He also highlighted an internship programme involving University of The Gambia students. According to the ambassador, several students who took part in the programme had subsequently secured employment.

He said such initiatives could help address one of the major challenges facing Gambian youth: access to jobs. Economic relations were also discussed during the farewell engagement. Ambassador Oba said annual trade between The Gambia and Türkiye currently ranged between approximately $70 million and $85 million, depending on commodity and raw-material prices.

Türkiye accounted for around 10 per cent of The Gambia's imports, he said, while efforts were underway to increase the volume of Gambian exports to the Turkish market. He identified sesame and cashew as products with significant potential, noting particularly strong demand for cashew in Türkiye.

Fisheries-related products were also identified as an area where Gambian businesses could potentially increase exports. But he said more support was needed to help Gambian companies meet international standards, including hygiene and certification requirements.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He cited cooperation involving the Gambia Standards Bureau and Türkiye-based institutions working on metrology and halal accreditation. The ambassador also said The Gambia was expected to participate in a major halal trade fair in Istanbul later in the year.

He said Gambian businesses had already participated in previous editions, including through a dedicated Gambian stand, and expressed hope that the country's presence would continue to grow. The objective, he said, was to increase Gambian participation in the Turkish economy and create greater opportunities for businesses from both countries.

The future of Banjul Port was another major issue raised during the engagement. Ambassador Oba acknowledged that the transition from a state-operated system to a private Turkish-operated company had brought some challenges. However, he said the Turkish company had retained the Gambian workforce instead of replacing Gambian employees with Turkish workers. He acknowledged concerns about working conditions and operational challenges but said the company had been working with the Gambian government to address outstanding issues.

According to the ambassador, many of the concerns had already been resolved or were close to resolution. He also said some of the recent delays at the port should be viewed in the context of increasing demand.

Rather than indicating declining performance, he said the increased congestion was partly caused by a growing number of shipping lines seeking to operate through Banjul. Türkiye, he said, supported efforts to transform Banjul Port into a regional transit hub serving not only The Gambia but also neighbouring landlocked countries and markets. He identified Mali and Guinea-Bissau among the markets that could potentially benefit from increased use of the port.

He said discussions were ongoing regarding facilities and dedicated areas for trucks and other logistics operations.

"If we make sure that Banjul Port is a transit hub, then the importance of The Gambia will increase more," he said.

Ambassador Oba also addressed delays surrounding the Sanyang development project. He explained that the location initially identified for the project had changed following consultations involving the Gambian authorities and local communities.

The change in location, he said, had contributed to delays because the process of securing the necessary land rights and operational arrangements had to be undertaken again.

Ambassador Oba is preparing to leave The Gambia for a new posting in Sudan after two and a half years in the country. He said his departure would not mean the end of his relationship with The Gambia.

He pledged to remain an advocate for the country and said he would consider himself an "honorary ambassador" for The Gambia wherever he went.

"The Gambia has given a lot to me, so I will be happy to try to give something back to the people of the country," he said.

He expressed confidence that cooperation between The Gambia and Türkiye would continue to expand, particularly in areas beyond the traditional defence and security relationship. The ambassador reiterated that the central objective of Türkiye's engagement with The Gambia was to build a mutually beneficial partnership based on the priorities and needs of the Gambian people.