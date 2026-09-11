Gambia: Lawmaker Urges Urgent Road Repairs to Promote Agriculture & Rural Development

The Member for Baddibu Central, Hon. Sulayman Saho, has called on the government to urgently improve road infrastructure, particularly in the North Bank Region, saying good roads are essential to increasing agricultural production, supporting rural communities and improving access to markets and public services.

Saho made the call on Thursday, 10 September 2026, while speaking under Matters of the Day at the National Assembly on the poor condition of roads across the country, with particular attention to roads in the North Bank Region. He said the condition of many roads was making life increasingly difficult for rural communities and was undermining efforts to improve agricultural production.

"We cannot demand increased agricultural production while farmers struggle to move their produce. We cannot promote rural development while rural communities remain poorly connected. We cannot claim inclusive development when the condition of our roads continues to place an unfair burden on our rural population," he said.

The Baddibu Central lawmaker said the poor state of roads required urgent attention from the authorities, particularly in the North Bank Region. He said residents of several areas were facing serious difficulties because of deteriorating roads.

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"The natives of Niumi, Jokadou, Baddibu, Sanjal, and even those inhabiting the Northern region of The Gambia are in a serious devastating situation," Saho lamented.

Saho also raised concerns about the slow pace of maintenance work on the road between Njamagen and Kuntaya, saying the situation was affecting businesses, transportation and communication.

He said the condition of the road had contributed to increased transport fares and longer travel times, making it more difficult for people to move between communities and access markets. According to him, the situation has particularly affected access to markets in Barra, Banjul and other local 'lumos'.

For many communities in the North Bank Region, he said, travelling between villages had become a daily challenge rather than simply a transportation issue.

"It has become a daily struggle. Potholes, erosion, flooding, dust and deteriorating road surfaces are making movement dangerous, expensive and, in some places, almost impossible," he said.

Saho said the situation was particularly worrying along the Barra-Kerewan corridor and connecting rural roads. He said communities along these routes depend heavily on the roads to transport agricultural produce and access markets, schools, health facilities and government services.

The lawmaker said the impact of poor roads extended beyond transportation, affecting the livelihoods and wellbeing of people across rural communities. He said a farmer who cannot transport produce to the market on time could lose income, while traders face higher transportation costs. He also pointed to the difficulties faced by pregnant women trying to reach health facilities and children travelling to school.

In some communities, he said, the situation becomes even worse during the rainy season when flooding can cut off roads and make some areas difficult to reach.

"This is not merely a road problem. It is an economic, social and public safety problem," he said.

Saho argued that improving road infrastructure should therefore be treated as part of the country's broader development agenda. He said reliable roads would help farmers move their produce, connect communities to markets and services, and create better opportunities for people living in rural areas.

While welcoming government investments in road infrastructure, Saho said construction alone would not solve the country's road problems unless there was a sustainable system for maintaining roads after they were built.

"We must be honest with ourselves: building roads without a sustainable maintenance programme is not enough," he said.

He warned that roads that are not properly maintained could deteriorate quickly and eventually require much more money to rehabilitate.

"A road constructed today can become a major financial burden tomorrow if we fail to maintain it," he said.

The Baddibu Central NAM therefore called on the government to move beyond emergency repairs and establish a national road maintenance strategy. He said such a strategy should include clear priorities, timelines and dedicated resources for maintaining the country's road network.

Saho further called on members of the National Assembly to urge the government to urgently assess and rehabilitate the roads in the North Bank Region that are in the worst condition.

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He specifically called for immediate attention to the Barra-Kerewan route and critical feeder roads connecting rural communities. He also called for improved drainage and flood-control measures to be incorporated into road construction and rehabilitation projects. The lawmaker repeated that improving roads was directly linked to agricultural production and rural development.

"We cannot demand increased agricultural production while farmers struggle to move their produce. We cannot promote rural development while rural communities remain poorly connected. And we cannot claim inclusive development when the condition of our roads continues to place an unfair burden on our rural population," he said.

Saho said good roads play an important role in connecting communities and creating economic opportunities.

"Good roads connect communities; good roads create opportunities; and good roads save lives," he said.

He urged the government to act before the next rainy season worsens the condition of already damaged roads.

"Fix our roads and let us fix them before the next rainy season turns today's problems into tomorrow's crisis," he said.