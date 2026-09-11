announcement

More than 2,000 African and global business leaders plus heads of state will gather in New York on September 20–21 for Unstoppable Africa, flagship event of the Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI).

Convened by UN Secretary-General António Guterres and H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, and organized and coordinated by the UN Global Compact, the fifth edition of Unstoppable Africa will convene under the theme "Powering Business, Scaling Economies, Shaping the Future".

Held on the sidelines of the opening of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, Unstoppable Africa will feature leading investors, policymakers, creatives, sports executives and decision-makers working to accelerate Africa's business, trade and investment and amplify its role in shaping global markets.

Sanda Ojiambo, Assistant Secretary-General and CEO of the United Nations Global Compact, said: "This year, we are sharpening the focus on mobilising capital, forging partnerships, building businesses and turning Africa's assets and opportunities into investable, scalable outcomes. The ambition is not simply to shape how the world sees Africa, but to shape where global capital flows, where value is created and how Africa can capture it."

The high-level convening comes at a time of global supply chains being redrawn by geopolitical tension, energy insecurity and shifting trade rules. For the African continent, these pressures create an opportunity to leverage its critical minerals, renewable energy potential, expanding consumer markets and young workforce to attract long-term capital and capture more value from global shifts.

Unstoppable Africa 2026 will look at how the continent can turn these shifts into lasting economic opportunity. The program will focus on how Africa can capture more value from its critical minerals, strengthen infrastructure and trade, mobilise capital at scale and build more integrated and competitive markets. Discussions will also explore Africa's energy transition, the development and ownership of AI and digital infrastructure, the financing and global distribution of African creative industries, and how sport can become a stronger engine for investment, talent development and economic growth.

Other confirmed speakers include:

H.E. Julius Maada Bio, President, Republic of Sierra Leone

H.E. Duma Gideon Boko, President, Republic of Botswana

H.E. Paula Ingabire, Minister of ICT and Innovation, Rwanda

Samaila Zubairu, President and CEO, African Finance Corporation

Nolitha Fakude, Chairperson, Anglo American South Africa

Tidjane Thiam, General Partner, Allied Critical Minerals Fund

Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa, CEO and Executive Director, Naspers

Olugbenga Agboola, CEO, Flutterwave

Cameron Bailey, CEO, Toronto International Film Festival

Wanuri Kahiu, filmmaker

Akunna Cook, Founder and CEO, Next Narrative Africa Fund

Luol Deng, former NBA All-Star and President, South Sudan Basketball Federation

Clare Akamanzi, CEO, NBA Africa

Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations

Massad Boulos, Senior Advisor to the President of the United States on Arab and African Affairs

Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All

The five themes of GABI and Unstoppable Africa, namely Energy, Digital Transformation, Trade, Creative Industries, and Sport, will be supported by high-level plenaries, CEO and investor roundtables, ministerial dialogues, startup showcases, and GABI Solutions Labs. The 2026 edition will create opportunities to spark transactions, develop investment vehicles, and form cross-border alliances and partnerships. Full implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area could create a $3.4 trillion market, according to UNCTAD's 2024 Economic Development in Africa Report, highlighting the scale of the opportunity as regional integration deepens.

Once again, the event will be hosted by Folly Bah Thibault, Senior News Anchor at Al Jazeera Media Network, and Larry Madowo, International Correspondent at CNN, and will spotlight more than 500 nominees in the Unstoppable Africans campaign.

Media partners to date include African Business/New African; African Renewal; Afrique Media; AllAfrica; Arise News; Business Digest Magazine; Citizen TV; EIB Network; Envoy Magazine; The Kenyan Wall Street; News Central TV; SDG News; The Africa Report; The Nation Media Group; TIME Africa.

Unstoppable Africa 2026 will take place at the New York Marriott Marquis, Times Square, 1535 Broadway, New York City. Accredited media and other eligible communication professionals can register at https://apo-opa.com/unstoppable-africa-2026/.