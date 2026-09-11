Nigeria: Ex-Reps Minority Leader, Elumelu, Canvasses Grassroots Empowerment

11 September 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Affa Acho

Former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, has urged political leaders to invest more in grassroots development, stressing that it is the surest way to promote self-reliance and sustainable development.

He stated this at a programme organised by the Vice Chairman of Aniocha North Local Government Area, Hon. Nneka Clara Dibia, where 300 constituents benefited from an empowerment programme.

According to a statement by his media team, Elumelu, who reaffirmed his commitment to grassroots empowerment and sustainable community development, said: "Meaningful development must translate into tangible opportunities that improve the lives of ordinary citizens. We must continue to support grassroots communities, because empowering our people is the surest way to promote self-reliance and sustainable development."

He stressed that collaboration between political leaders and grassroots institutions remained key to addressing economic challenges and creating sustainable opportunities for constituents.

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The programme, which benefited 300 residents, was aimed at strengthening household livelihoods, promoting self-reliance and encouraging economic participation across Aniocha North.

Beneficiaries expressed appreciation for the initiative and its potential impact on their livelihoods, while organisers described it as a practical demonstration of people-centred leadership.

As Aniocha North continues to pursue grassroots development, the message from the event was clear: sustainable development begins with empowering the people.

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