West Africa: BYRM Hits 555 Points As Rally Extends Into September

West Africa's BRVM extended its 2026 rally in the week ended September 11, with the Composite Index gaining 1.25% to a record 555.48 points. The BRVM 30 rose 1.42% to 269.06, the Prestige Index added 1% to 201.81 and the Principal Index gained 0.43% to 407.43. The market table puts equity market capitalization at XOF 21.42 trillion, up 1.25% from the prior week.

Trading volume increased 2.99% to 7.35 million shares, but the value of transactions fell 4.38% to XOF 13.56 billion. Sonatel Senegal remained the most traded stock for a third week, accounting for XOF 2.83 billion, or 20.87% of turnover. Société Générale Côte d'Ivoire and BIIC Benin followed with 8.19% and 5.90%, respectively.

The market was less broad than the headline index gain suggests, with 20 stocks rising, 25 falling and 2 unchanged. BOA Mali led gains, rising 11.72% to XOF 7,150. Orange Côte d'Ivoire gained 6.85% to XOF 22,450, while Vivo Energy Côte d'Ivoire added 6.25% to XOF 2,550.

SAPH Côte d'Ivoire was the biggest loser, falling 17.12% to XOF 8,300 after first-half net profit dropped 88% from a year earlier. SAFCA lost 11.04% and NEI-CEDA declined 8.33%, with the latter affected by its ex-dividend adjustment.

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Bond market capitalization fell 0.34% to XOF 12.72 trillion. Trading reached XOF 3.4 billion, with Senegal's 6.75% 2025-2032 bond accounting for 84.89% of turnover after 300,000 securities worth XOF 2.8 billion changed hands.

Key Takeaways

The BRVM's move above 555 points extends a rally that has pushed the Composite Index up about 60.7% in 2026, while the BRVM 30 has gained about 61.9%. The Principal Index has risen about 87.2%, showing that the advance is not limited to the exchange's largest companies.

But this week also offers a warning against reading the index alone: 25 stocks fell compared with 20 gainers even as the Composite reached another record. That means gains in larger or higher-weighted companies were enough to offset weakness elsewhere.

Orange Côte d'Ivoire is one example, with the stock up about 57.5% this year after another 6.85% weekly gain. Sonatel's share of trading also shows that liquidity remains concentrated, with 1 company accounting for more than 20% of weekly turnover. SAPH's 17.12% decline provides another reminder that earnings are starting to matter more as valuations rise.

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After a market gain of more than 60% in less than 9 months, investors will increasingly need profit and dividend growth to support higher prices. The next stage of the BRVM rally may therefore depend less on broad market momentum and more on which companies can deliver results that match the gains already reflected in their shares.