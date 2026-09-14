Mozambique: One of Mondlane's Witnesses in Upcoming Trial Murdered in Morrumbene

Maputo — A member of the National Alliance for a Free and Autonomous Mozambique (Anamola), the political party led by former presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane, was found dead after being kidnapped by so far unknown individuals in Morrumbene district, southern province of Inhambane.

The victim in question is Ilídio Facitela Gustavo, Anamola mobilizer for Morrumbene district. Appeals to locate the victim had gone viral on social media, following reports of his abduction. The victim's body was found in Homoíne District.

This is another aggression against those who support Mondlane. Last May, unknown assailants shot dead Anselmo Vicente, Anamola political coordinator in Chimoio city, central province of Manica, and Pedro Chauke, from Massagena district, southern province of Gaza.

According to Mondlane, through a post in his Facebook account, Ilídio Gustavo was "curiously, one of my witnesses for the trial scheduled at the Supreme Court. He was kidnapped and murdered."

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The assassination takes place at a moment when Mondlane is about to stand trial on five criminal charges related to post-election mass demonstrations. The mass demonstration, called by Mondlane to protest against the alleged fraudulent results of the general elections held in October 2024, started peacefully but then degenerated into rioting.

Mondlane is accused of having committed the following crimes: public apology for a crime, incitement to collective disobedience, public instigation to crime, instigation and incitement to terrorism. However, the trial, which had been scheduled for October 06, may be postponed following Mondlane's request, which is currently awaiting review by the Criminal Section of the Supreme Court.

In a statement, Anamola demands a full clarification of the circumstances surrounding the assassination, the identification of those responsible, and their subsequent prosecution in accordance with the law.

"In light of this extremely serious act, we call upon the competent authorities to conduct a swift, rigorous, and transparent investigation, ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice", reads the document.

According to the statement, "there is no political dispute capable of explaining the elimination of human file. Human live is above any political disagreement or interest."

Anamola has repeatedly denounced political harassment by the police against its members and supporters. According to the preeminent Mozambican NGO "Decide" Electoral Platform, from July 2025 to the present day, over 20 attacks against members of the opposition parties have been recorded.