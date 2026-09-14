Benin: Cyber Activist Released After Serving Two-Year Prison Sentence

press release

Beninese cyber activist Steve Amoussou was released from prison on August 20, 2026, after serving a two-year sentence for allegedly creating and managing a Facebook page critical of former President Patrice Talon's government.

The case dates back to August 12, 2024, when unidentified individuals abducted Steve Amoussou in Lomé, Togo, took him across the border into Benin, and placed him in police custody at the Economic and Financial Brigade (BEF).

Eight days later, on August 20, 2024, he was brought before the Special Prosecutor at the Court for the Repression of Economic Offences and Terrorism (CRIET) and charged with "harassment via electronic communication," "incitement to rebellion," and "initiating and spreading false information." He was subsequently remanded in pre-trial detention at Akpro-Missérété Prison.

The charges relate to allegations that Steve Amoussou created and managed a Facebook page called "Frère Hounvi," where critical audio messages targeting the government of then-President Patrice Talon were reportedly shared with an audience of 75,000 followers. Throughout his trial, he denied owning the page or publishing any content. His lawyers also challenged the allegation that he was behind the page.

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On June 2, 2025, CRIET found Steve Amoussou guilty of "politically motivated insult" and "initiating and disseminating false news." He was sentenced to two years in prison and a fine of two million CFA francs (approximately USD 3,540).

Following the judgment, the special prosecutor of CRIET appealed the ruling, challenging the offences of which the first-instance court convicted him. At the appeal hearing on December 1, 2025, the special prosecutor argued for a different legal classification and requested that the court convict Steve Amoussou of "harassment via electronic communication," "publication of false news," and "direct incitement to rebellion."

The CRIET Court of Appeal ruled on December 15, 2025, finding Steve Amoussou guilty of "harassment via electronic communication," "publication of false news," and "direct incitement to rebellion." The court upheld the two-year prison sentence and the two-million CFA fine.

Steve Amoussou had spent nearly a year in pre-trial detention when he was convicted, but remained in prison for the remainder of the two-year sentence until August 20, 2026.

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) welcomes the release of Steve Amoussou after two years of detention. However, the MFWA remains deeply concerned about the circumstances surrounding his abduction in Togo and forcible transfer to Benin, as well as his subsequent prosecution and imprisonment in connection with content allegedly disseminated through the "Frère Hounvi" Facebook page, which he consistently denied owning or managing.

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The MFWA reiterates its call on the Beninese authorities to fully guarantee freedom of expression and digital rights, and to ensure respect for due process and fundamental rights in cases involving cross-border transfers and criminal proceedings.

The MFWA urges the authorities to ensure that criminal laws are not used to restrict the expression of critical opinions on matters of public interest. Any restriction on freedom of expression must comply with Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), including the requirements that it be provided by law, pursue a legitimate aim, and be necessary and proportionate.