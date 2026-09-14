Nigeria: Massive Crowd As Bamanga Tukur Is Laid to Rest

Prominent Nigerians, including Africa's richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Governor Ahmadu Umar Fintiri and former Governor Umar Jibrilla Bindow, have attended the funeral prayers of elder statesman Bamanga Tukur held at Lamido's Palace Mosque,

The former governor of defunct Gongola State and ex-National Chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Bamanga Muhammad Tukur, was on Sunday, 13 September 2026, buried in Yola after funeral prayers at the Lamido of Adamawa's Palace Mosque in Yola Town.

The Janazah prayer was led by Islamic clerics at exactly 11:00am, with mourners, government officials, and dignitaries in attendance.

His remains were later interred at his residence in Yola in accordance with Islamic rites.

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The burial drew Nigeria's political and business heavyweights across party lines.

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, led the state delegation. He was joined by members of the State Executive Council, National and State Assembly members, and top PDP stakeholders.

The event also witnessed a massive turnout of traditional rulers and title holders led by the Lamido of Adamawa, HRH Dr Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa. Others included the Emir of Fofure, HRH Alhaji Muhammadu Sani Ahmadu Ribadu, the Ganwari of Ganye Chiefdom, HRH Alhaji Dr Umaru Adamu Sanda, OON and Ptil Madagali, HRH Dr Ali Danburam, MBBS, FWACP, FCCP, the Wali of Adamawa, and several district heads, title holders and community leaders from across the 21 LGAs of the state.

Africa's richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, was also present. Other dignitaries included former Ministers, Senators, traditional rulers led by the Lamido of Adamawa, HRH Dr Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa, captains of industry, and Islamic scholars.

The All Progressives Movement, APM, candidate who stormed the place with an array of Young politicians graced the event to mourn the veteran politician who is a political father and a super figure to so many people.

The Lamido's Palace in Yola Town was filled to capacity as early as 8:00am, with overflow crowds spilling into surrounding streets.

Governor Fintiri described the late Tukur as a father, mentor and builder of men.

The Chief Imam of Modibbo Adama Jumma'at Mosque, Khadi Ahmadu Bobboi, led the funeral prayers before the remains of the late elder statesman were conveyed to his final resting place in Yola.

Speaking to newsmen during the burial, Governor Fintiri described Tukur's death as a great loss, saying his contributions had left a significant gap.

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"We have learnt so much from him. His demise creates a wide gap that only God can refill. We will continue to pray that Allah grants him Aljannah," Fintiri said.

Businessman Aliko Dangote also described Tukur's death as a great loss to Nigeria, particularly to the business community.

Dangote prayed to God for the late elder statesman's eternal rest.

Tukur died on Saturday in Abuja, three days before his 91st birthday.

He is survived by two wives and 18 children, including the Secretary to the Adamawa State Government, Auwal D. Tukur.

The deceased was a prominent elder statesman who served as Governor of the defunct Gongola State and played significant roles in Nigeria's political and public life.