Nigeria: Security - Adeleke Tasks Osun Residents On Alertness and Threats Reporting

Osogbo — Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has tasked residents of the state to report any suspicious movements or individuals in their areas or neighbourhood to security agencies without any delay.

The governor, who made the appeal in response to reported planned terrorist attacks on places of worship in the state called on members of the public to alert security agencies if they noticed the influx of strange faces especially across the border communities.

"We must provide the police and other security agencies with intelligence reports, with noticeable threats, in our communities. As we are aware of alleged plots to attack our places of worship, we must become extra vigilant. Report anything unusual without any delay.

"I commend the Department of State Service (DSS) for taking proactive measures to counter the threats. I charge other security agencies to review the situation and develop an action plan to strengthen security of lives and properties.

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"I will soon convey the State Security Council meeting to assess the situation and the workability of our response plans. As residents of this state, we must collaborate with the security agencies through information sharing.

"We should be wary of people we host in our communities. On this note, I charge our royal fathers to also host their traditional council meetings on this development. We must nip in the bud the evil plans of enemies of public peace.

"Our administration is committed to post-election peace building and we must tighten state security to foil any attempt by terrorists and bandits to disrupt public peace," Adeleke stated.