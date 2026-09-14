Ethiopia: 18th BRICS Summit Concludes With Adoption of New Delhi Declaration

Addis Ababa — The 18th BRICS Summit concluded today in New Delhi with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration.

The Declaration reaffirms the bloc's commitment to strengthening cooperation, promoting inclusive development and advancing a more representative and responsive international order.

Held under India's Presidency on September 12-13, 2026, the summit brought together BRICS leaders under the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability."

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The New Delhi Declaration reaffirms the principles of mutual respect and understanding, sovereign equality, solidarity, democracy, openness, inclusiveness, collaboration and consensus, while setting out shared priorities and the future direction of BRICS cooperation.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed participated in the summit, where he called for stronger partnerships within BRICS and deeper engagement with Africa, emphasizing the bloc's potential to connect capital, technology and markets with the resources and opportunities of its member and partner economies.

"Across BRICS, we have capital, technology and markets. The opportunity is to bring them together, create more value, and ensure that value is generated where resources are found," Prime Minister Abiy said in a message shared on his social media platforms.

He highlighted Ethiopia's readiness to expand cooperation in minerals, renewable energy and manufacturing, while underscoring the importance of building resilience, accelerating economic transformation and strengthening climate action.

The Prime Minister also called for stronger cooperation among BRICS members and greater engagement with Africa, highlighting the need to ensure that emerging global partnerships generate tangible opportunities for developing economies.

On the sidelines of the summit, Prime Minister Abiy held bilateral meetings with several leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The engagements explored opportunities to deepen bilateral and economic cooperation, including investment, trade, technology, regional affairs and other areas of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Abiy also participated in a closed session of BRICS leaders on "Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism," where leaders addressed the need for a more inclusive, representative and responsive global governance system.

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Discussions focused on reform of the United Nations system, the international financial architecture and the multilateral trading system, reflecting growing calls from the Global South for greater representation and a stronger voice in international decision-making.

The summit also brought together business leaders, investors and entrepreneurs, including representatives of the BRICS Business Council and BRICS Women's Business Alliance, underscoring the growing role of the private sector in advancing trade, investment and economic cooperation.

With the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration, the summit concluded with a renewed emphasis on resilience, innovation, economic cooperation and sustainable development, while reinforcing BRICS' evolving role in shaping a more inclusive and multipolar global order.