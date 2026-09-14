Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Calls for Stronger African Representation At BRICS Plus

13 September 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has advocated for stronger African representation, expanded access to finance and markets, and practical measures to enhance trade, investment, and regional connectivity.

According to a social media statement from Office of the Prime Minister, PM Abiy delivered these remarks during the BRICS Plus Session held alongside the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit in New Delhi.

To support these goals, Prime Minister Abiy announced that Ethiopia stands ready to host a New Development Bank (NDB) office in Addis Ababa to help extend the institution's reach across the continent.

Established by BRICS founding members to fund infrastructure and sustainable development in emerging markets, the NDB is headquartered in Shanghai and currently operates its Africa Regional Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Linking Africa's development priorities directly to climate action, the Prime Minister also emphasized that full BRICS backing would allow the 32nd UN Climate Change Conference (COP32) to serve as an inclusive platform for sustainable growth.

Ethiopia is scheduled to host COP32 in Addis Ababa in 2027 and looks forward to welcoming BRICS members and partner countries to the summit.

Read the original article on ENA.

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